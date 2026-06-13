UFL Playoff Schedule: 2026 United Bowl matchup, TV, streaming

The UFL Playoff Schedule reaches its conclusion this weekend with the United Bowl, the championship matchup that will decide the 2026 UFL title.

The game features the DC Defenders (6–5) hosting the Louisville Kings (7–4) at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, June 13, 2026. Audi Field, home of the Defenders, was designated as this year’s championship site back in April.

The 2026 United Bowl will air nationally on ABC and stream on the ESPN app beginning at 3:00pm ET. Joe Tessitore will handle play‑by‑play duties, Jordan Rodgers will provide analysis, and Sam Acho and Tom Luginbill will report from the sidelines.

DC advanced to the United Bowl with a 28–22 semifinal victory on Sunday over top‑seeded Orlando. The Defenders are making their second straight appearance in the league’s title game after defeating the now‑defunct Michigan Panthers, 58–34, in last year’s championship.

Louisville, in its inaugural UFL season, secured its championship game berth with a 29–20 road win over the St. Louis Battlehawks.

The teams met twice during the regular season, with Louisville winning both matchups—30–13 on May 9 in Washington and 33–30 on May 16 in Louisville.

2026 United Bowl

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Tickets: Buy Tickets

Location: Audi Field – Washington, DC

Time: 3:00pm ET

TV: ABC

Streaming: ESPN on ABC

ABC TV Broadcast Crew

Joe Tessitore (play-by-play)

Jordan Rodgers (analyst)

Sam Acho (sideline reporter)

Tom Luginbill (sideline reporter)

Tyler Fulghum (betting)

National Anthem

Voice of Service

Halftime Show

50 Cent

UFL Playoff Schedule