UFL Playoff Schedule: 2026 Semifinal game matchups, TV, streaming

The UFL Playoff Schedule for the 2026 season begins this weekend with the two semifinal games. Both games will be nationally televised on Sunday, June 7.

The first UFL semifinal matchup on Sunday features the top-seeded Orlando Storm (8-2) hosting the fourth-seeded DC Defenders (5-5) at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Fla. The game will be televised at 3:00pm ET on ABC and streamed via the ESPN app.

The game is being played in Dayton Beach due to Orlando’s usual home venue, Inter&Co Stadium, being unavailable due to previously scheduled international soccer commitments.

Orlando defeated DC in both matchups earlier this season, winning 27-19 at home on May 22 and 29-23 on the road on May 31.

The second UFL semifinal matchup features the second-seeded St. Louis Battlehawks (6-4) hosting the third-seeded Louisville Kings (6-4) at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo. The game is slated for a 6:00pm ET on FOX with streaming via FOX One.

St. Louis and Louisville only played once this season. The Battlehawks defeated the Kings in that matchup, 16-3, which was played on April 30 in Louisville, Ky.

The winners of the two UFL semifinal games will meet in the United Bowl on Saturday, June 13, 2026 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. The game will be televised by ABC at 3:00pm ET.

2026 UFL Playoff Schedule

* All times Eastern.

Sunday, June 7, 2026

DC at Orlando – 3pm, ABC | Stream

Buy Tickets

Louisville at St. Louis – 6pm, FOX | Stream

Buy Tickets

Saturday, June 13, 2026

United Bowl (in Washington, DC) – 3pm, ABC

Buy Tickets

UFL Playoff Schedule