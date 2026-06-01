UFL Playoff Schedule 2026: Kickoff times, TV set for playoffs

The UFL Playoff Schedule for the 2026 season is officially set following the conclusion of regular‑season play, with both semifinal matchups slated for Sunday, June 7.

Top‑seeded Orlando Storm (8–2) will open the postseason by hosting the No. 4 seed DC Defenders (5–5) at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Fla. Kickoff is set for 3:00pm ET on ABC. Orlando’s usual home venue, Inter&Co Stadium, was unavailable due to previously scheduled international soccer commitments.

The semifinals continue that evening at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo., where the No. 2 seed St. Louis Battlehawks (6–4) welcome the No. 3 seed Louisville Kings (6–4). That matchup will air nationally on FOX at 6:00pm ET / 5:00pm CT.

The winners will advance to the newly named “United Bowl,” the league’s championship game, on Saturday, June 13. The title contest will kick off at 3:00pm ET on ABC from Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

2026 UFL Playoff Schedule

* All times Eastern.

Sunday, June 7, 2026

DC at Orlando – 3pm, ABC

Louisville at St. Louis – 6pm, FOX

Saturday, June 13, 2026

United Bowl (in Washington, DC) – 3pm, ABC

UFL Playoff Schedule