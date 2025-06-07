UFL Playoff Schedule: 2025 USFL, XFL Championship Game matchups, TV

The UFL Playoff Schedule begins this weekend with the 2025 USFL and XFL Conference Championships. Both games will be nationally televised.

The USFL Conference Championship Game is up first on Sunday, June 8. The contest will feature the Birmingham Stallions hosting the Michigan Panthers at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. The game will be televised at 3:00pm ET on ABC and streamed via ESPN+ and ESPN3.

Birmingham defeated Michigan in both matchups earlier this season, winning 21-12 on the road on April 4 and 26-22 at home on May 24. Michigan actually won the right to host the USFL Conference Championship Game, but a scheduling issue with Ford Field forced the game to be played in Birmingham.

The XFL Conference Championship Game features the St. Louis Battlehawks (6-2) hosting the DC Defenders (6-2) at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo. The game is slated for Sunday, June 8 at 6:00pm ET on FOX.

St. Louis and DC split their season series. The Battlehawks fell to the Defenders at home, 27-15, on April 13, and then returned the favor on the road, 13-8, on May 30. Like Michigan, DC was supposed to host their championship game, but a scheduling conflict with DC’s home stadium shifted the game to St. Louis.

The winners of the USFL and XFL Conference Championship games will meet in the UFL Championship Game on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. The game will be televised by ABC at 8:00pm ET.

UFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

* All times Eastern.

Sunday, June 8, 2025

USFL Conference Championship

Michigan at Birmingham

3:00pm ET | ABC

Protective Stadium – Birmingham, AL

XFL Conference Championship

DC at St. Louis

6:00pm ET | FOX

The Dome – St. Louis, MO

Saturday, June 14, 2025

UFL Championship

8:00pm ET | ABC

The Dome – St. Louis, MO

