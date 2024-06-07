UFL Playoff Schedule: 2024 USFL, XFL Championship Game matchups, TV

The UFL Playoff Schedule begins this weekend with the 2024 USFL and XFL Conference Championships. Both games will be nationally televised.

The USFL Conference Championship Game is up first on Saturday, June 8. The contest will feature the Birmingham Stallions hosting the Michigan Panthers at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. The game will be televised at 3:00pm ET on ABC with live streaming available on ESPN+.

The Birmingham Stallions (9-1 overall) advanced to the USFL Conference Championship after finishing atop the regular-season standings with an undefeated 6-0 record in conference play. The Michigan Panthers (7-3 overall) were two games behind the Stallions in the USFL Conference standings with a 4-2 record.

Birmingham defeated Michigan twice during the UFL’s regular-season, winning 20-13 on the road on April 7 and 20-19 at home on June 1.

The XFL Conference Championship Game will be played on Sunday, June 9 and features the St. Louis Battlehawks hosting the San Antonio Brahmas at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo. The game kicks off at 7:00pm ET and it will be televised by FOX and streamed via the FOX app.

St. Louis finished the regular season with the best record in XFL Conference action at 5-1 (7-3 overall). San Antonio was second with a 3-3 conference record, but tied with St. Louis at 7-3 overall.

The Battlehawks and Brahmas squared off twice earlier this season. St. Louis came out on top in both contests, winning 31-24 on the road on April 14 and 13-12 at home on June 1.

The winners of the USFL and XFL Conference Championship games will meet in the inaugural UFL Championship Game on Sunday, June 16, 2024 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. The game will be televised by FOX at 5:00pm ET.

UFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

* All times Eastern.

Saturday, Jun 8, 2024

USFL Conference Championship

Michigan at Birmingham

3:00pm ET | ABC/ESPN+

Protective Stadium – Birmingham, AL

Sunday, Jun 9, 2024

XFL Conference Championship

San Antonio at St. Louis

7:00pm ET | FOX

The Dome – St. Louis, MO

Sunday, Jun 16, 2024

UFL Championship

USFL Champ vs. XFL Champ

5:00pm ET | FOX

The Dome – St. Louis, MO

