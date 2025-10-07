UFL announces three new teams, two rebrands for 2026

The United Football League (UFL) has announced three new team markets and two team rebrands ahead of the 2026 spring season.
New teams for the 2026 UFL season include the Columbus Aviators, Louisville Kings, and Orlando Storm. Those three new teams are replacing the Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, and San Antonio Brahmas.
“Today marks an important step forward for the United Football League,” said Mike Repole, co-owner of the United Football League, who leads league business operations through his private equity firm, Impact Capital. “Columbus, Louisville, and Orlando are true football cities with deep sports roots. We’re proud to bring professional football to these communities – in energetic, fan-driven stadiums built to create an authentic gameday experience and strengthen the foundation of this league for years to come.”
Columbus will play its home games at Historic Crew Stadium, which is the former home of the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer (MLS). Louisville’s home venue will be Lynn Family Stadium, home of Louisville City FC of the USL and Racing Louisville FC of the NWSL, while Orlando will play at Inter&Co Stadium, home of Orlando City SC of the MLS and Orlando Pride of the NWSL.
The league has also decided to rebrand two of its returning teams. The Houston Roughnecks will now be called the Houston Gamblers and will play their home games at Shell Energy Stadium, home of the Houston Dynamo FC of the MLS and Houston Dash of the NWSL.
The Arlington Renegades have been rebranded as the Dallas Renegades and will begin playing their home contests at Toyota Stadium, home of FC Dallas of the MLS.
“We’re heading into this season with new teams, new markets, new venues, and a renewed energy that reflects the momentum building around this league,” said Repole.
The UFL also announced Tuesday that it has scrapped the two conference names, the USFL Conference and XFL Conference, and instead will compete as an eight-team league with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs at the conclusion of the regular season.
The 10-week regular-season of the UFL is scheduled to kickoff on Friday, March 27, 2026. The complete schedule with kickoff times and television will be announced at a later date.
Below are the team names and head coaches for each UFL team in 2026 along with stadium information:
Birmingham Stallions
Head Coach: Skip Holtz
Stadium: Protective Stadium
Columbus Aviators
Head Coach: TBD
Stadium: Historic Crew Stadium
Dallas Renegades
Head Coach: Bob Stoops
Stadium: Toyota Stadium
DC Defenders
Head Coach: Shannon Harris
Stadium: Audi Field
Houston Gamblers
Head Coach: Curtis Johnson
Stadium: Shell Energy Stadium
Louisville Kings
Head Coach: TBD
Stadium: Lynn Family Stadium
Orlando Storm
Head Coach: TBD
Stadium: Inter&Co Stadium
St. Louis Battlehawks
Head Coach: Anthony Becht
Stadium: The Dome at America’s Center