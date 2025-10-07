UFL announces three new teams, two rebrands for 2026

The United Football League (UFL) has announced three new team markets and two team rebrands ahead of the 2026 spring season.

New teams for the 2026 UFL season include the Columbus Aviators, Louisville Kings, and Orlando Storm. Those three new teams are replacing the Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, and San Antonio Brahmas.

“Today marks an important step forward for the United Football League,” said Mike Repole, co-owner of the United Football League, who leads league business operations through his private equity firm, Impact Capital. “Columbus, Louisville, and Orlando are true football cities with deep sports roots. We’re proud to bring professional football to these communities – in energetic, fan-driven stadiums built to create an authentic gameday experience and strengthen the foundation of this league for years to come.”

Columbus will play its home games at Historic Crew Stadium, which is the former home of the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer (MLS). Louisville’s home venue will be Lynn Family Stadium, home of Louisville City FC of the USL and Racing Louisville FC of the NWSL, while Orlando will play at Inter&Co Stadium, home of Orlando City SC of the MLS and Orlando Pride of the NWSL.

The league has also decided to rebrand two of its returning teams. The Houston Roughnecks will now be called the Houston Gamblers and will play their home games at Shell Energy Stadium, home of the Houston Dynamo FC of the MLS and Houston Dash of the NWSL.

The Arlington Renegades have been rebranded as the Dallas Renegades and will begin playing their home contests at Toyota Stadium, home of FC Dallas of the MLS.

“We’re heading into this season with new teams, new markets, new venues, and a renewed energy that reflects the momentum building around this league,” said Repole.

The UFL also announced Tuesday that it has scrapped the two conference names, the USFL Conference and XFL Conference, and instead will compete as an eight-team league with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs at the conclusion of the regular season.

The 10-week regular-season of the UFL is scheduled to kickoff on Friday, March 27, 2026. The complete schedule with kickoff times and television will be announced at a later date.

Below are the team names and head coaches for each UFL team in 2026 along with stadium information:

Birmingham Stallions

Head Coach: Skip Holtz

Stadium: Protective Stadium

Columbus Aviators

Head Coach: TBD

Stadium: Historic Crew Stadium

Dallas Renegades

Head Coach: Bob Stoops

Stadium: Toyota Stadium

DC Defenders

Head Coach: Shannon Harris

Stadium: Audi Field

Houston Gamblers

Head Coach: Curtis Johnson

Stadium: Shell Energy Stadium

Louisville Kings

Head Coach: TBD

Stadium: Lynn Family Stadium

Orlando Storm

Head Coach: TBD

Stadium: Inter&Co Stadium

St. Louis Battlehawks

Head Coach: Anthony Becht

Stadium: The Dome at America’s Center