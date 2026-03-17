UFL announces changes to 2026 Houston Gamblers home slate

The United Football League today announced a couple of adjustments to the Houston Gamblers’ 2026 home schedule.

The Gamblers’ home-opener against the Birmingham Stallions at Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday, April 5, has been moved from a 12:00pm ET kickoff and will now begin at 6:00pm ET. With the shift in start time, the game will now air on NFL Network after originally being slated for ESPN2.

Additionally, the UFL’s first‑ever Thursday Night Game, which features the Houston Gamblers playing host to the Louisville Kings on April 16 at 8:00pm ET, will transition from ESPN+ to NFL Network.

Houston is slated to open the 2026 season on Saturday, March 28 on the road against the Dallas Renegades at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will be nationally televised by FOX at 4:00pm ET.

The 2026 UFL regular season kicks off Friday, March 27 when the Louisville Kings host the Birmingham Stallions at Lynn Family Stadium. The game will kickoff at8:00pm ET and will be nationally televised by FOX.

UFL SCHEDULES