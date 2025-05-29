UConn sets kickoff times for six home football games in 2025

The UConn Huskies have announced kickoff times for six home football games in 2025, five of which will be televised by CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).

CBS Sports Network coverage of UConn football begins on Saturday, Sept. 20 against the Ball State Cardinals at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. The game will kickoff at 3:30pm ET.

UConn plays at home two weeks later, hosting the FIU Panthers on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 3:30pm ET on CBSSN.

After an open date and two road contests, the Huskies return to East Hartford to host three consecutive home games. The UAB Blazers visit first on Saturday Nov. 1 (12:00pm ET, CBSSN), and they are followed by the Duke Blue Devils on Nov. 8 (3:30pm ET, CBSSN) and the Air Force Falcons on Nov. 15 (12:00pm ET, CBSSN).

The Huskies are slated to open their home schedule at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on Saturday, Aug. 30 against the Central Connecticut Blue Devils. The game will kickoff at 2:00pm ET and it will be televised by WFSB Channel 3’s sister station WWAX throughout Connecticut, and also streamed via UConn+.

UConn has also learned the kickoff time and TV for two road contests this season. The Huskies will visit the Syracuse Orange on Saturday, Sept. 6 (12:00pm ET, ACCNX) and the Delaware Blue Hens on Saturday, Sept. 13 (3:00pm ET, ESPN+).

2025 UConn Home Football Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 30

vs. Central Connecticut – 2pm, WWAX/UConn+

Saturday, Sept. 20

vs. Ball State – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 4

vs. FIU – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 1

vs. UAB – 12:00pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 8

vs. Duke – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 15

vs. Air Force – 12:00pm, CBSSN

