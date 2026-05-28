UConn sets kickoff times for seven home football games in 2026

The UConn Huskies have announced kickoff times for seven home football games in 2026, six of which will be televised by CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).

CBS Sports Network coverage of UConn football begins on Saturday, September 12 when the Huskies host the Maryland Terrapins in East Hartford. The game will kickoff at 3:30pm ET.

UConn plays at home three weeks later, hosting the Syracuse Orange on Saturday, October 3 at 12:00pm ET on CBSSN.

After a road contest and an open date, the Huskies return to East Hartford to host the UMass Minutemen on Friday, October 23 (was Oct. 24). The game will be televised by CBSSN at 7:00pm ET.

Two weeks later, the UConn Huskies begin a three-week homestand at Rentschler Field. The Huskies host the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, November 7 (12:00pm ET, CBSSN), James Madison Dukes on November 14 (12:00pm ET, CBSSN), and Old Dominion Monarchs on November 21 (3:30pm ET, CBSSN).

The Huskies are slated to open their home schedule at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on Saturday, September 5 against the Lafayette Leopards. The game will kickoff at 12:00pm ET and it will be televised by WFSB Channel 3 and its sister station WWAX throughout Connecticut.

UConn has also learned the kickoff time and TV for two road contests this season. The Huskies will visit Southern Miss on Saturday, September 19 (7pm ET, ESPN+) and Air Force on Saturday, October 31 (3pm ET, MW+).

2026 UConn Home Football Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 5

vs. Lafayette – 12pm, WFSB/WWAX

Saturday, Sept. 12

vs. Maryland – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 3

vs. Syracuse – 12pm, CBSSN

Friday, Oct. 23

vs. UMass – 7pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 7

vs. North Carolina – 12pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 14

vs. James Madison – 12pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 21

vs. Old Dominion – 3:30pm, CBSSN

UConn Football Schedule