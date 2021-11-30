UConn completes 2022 football schedule with addition of UMass

The UConn Huskies have completed their 2022 football schedule with the addition of the UMass Minutemen, according to their official athletics website.

UConn will host UMass at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The game will mark the 76th overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

UConn and UMass first met in football in 1897 in Amherst, Mass. The Minutemen won the most recent matchup in the series, 27-13 earlier this season, and they currently lead the overall series against the Huskies 38-35-2.

The 2022 UConn-UMass game is reportedly part of a 10-game home-and-home series between the two schools, although nothing has been officially announced.

UConn and UMass have agreed to a 10 year deal(2022-2031) to play against each other. Even years at UConn, odd years at UMass. And per @FBSchedules both teams have a November 5 date open in 2022, which is when this game will most likely be played. — Nate (@Real_Rosenthal) November 24, 2021

The 2022 season for UConn will be the first under new head coach Jim Mora, Jr., who was previously head coach at UCLA from 2012 to 2017. Prior to that, Mora led the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons from 2004 through 2006 and the Seattle Seahawks in 2009.

UMass will also enter the 2022 season with a new, but familiar, head coach. Don Brown returns to take over the Minutemen following assistant jobs at Maryland, UConn, Boston College, and Michigan and, most recently in 2021, the defensive coordinator of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.

Brown was the defensive coordinator for UMass in 1998 and 1999 and returned as head coach from 2004 through 2008. During his tenure as head coach, he led the Minutemen to a 43-19 record, the best five-year record in school history.

Football Schedules