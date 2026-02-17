UConn announces 2026 football schedule

The UConn Huskies have announced their 2026 football schedule, which includes seven home games and 12 contests total.

UConn opens the season on September 5 with a home matchup against Lafayette, setting the stage for an early‑season test when Maryland arrives in East Hartford a week later. The Terrapins’ visit marks one of the Huskies’ highest‑profile home games of the fall and provides an early measuring stick before the team heads on the road.

The Huskies travel south on September 19 to face Southern Miss, followed by a trip to Miami (Ohio) on September 26, closing out a two‑game road swing against a pair of Group of Five opponents.

October brings a mix of regional familiarity and national variety. UConn returns home on October 3 to renew its rivalry with Syracuse, a matchup that has historically drawn strong crowds and competitive energy. A week later, the Huskies head to Philadelphia to take on Temple before hitting their lone open date on October 17.

The break precedes a New England showdown with UMass on October 24, a rivalry that has grown in intensity in recent seasons. The month concludes with one of the schedule’s most distinctive challenges: a trip to Colorado Springs on October 31 to face Air Force and its trademark option attack.

The final month of the season delivers some of the most compelling home matchups on the slate. North Carolina visits East Hartford on November 7, giving UConn a rare late‑season Power Five opponent on its home turf. James Madison follows on November 14, bringing a program that has surged into national relevance. Old Dominion rounds out the three‑game homestand on November 21 before the Huskies close the regular season on November 28 at Wyoming, a high‑altitude finale that caps a geographically diverse campaign.

Below is UConn’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 UConn Football Schedule

09/05 – Lafayette

09/12 – Maryland

09/19 – at Southern Miss

09/26 – at Miami (Ohio)

10/03 – Syracuse

10/10 – at Temple

10/17 – OFF

10/24 – UMass

10/31 – at Air Force

11/07 – North Carolina

11/14 – James Madison

11/21 – Old Dominion

11/28 – at Wyoming

UConn, a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent, finished the 2025 season 9-4 overall. The 2026 season will be the first for the Huskies under head coach Jason Candle, who previously led Toledo to an 81-44 record in 11 seasons.