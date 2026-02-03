UCF adds FIU to 2030 football schedule

The UCF Knights have added the FIU Panthers to their 2030 football schedule, both schools officially announced Tuesday.

UCF will host FIU at the Acrisure Bounce House in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2030. The matchup will be the first between the programs since UCF’s move into the power four landscape as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

The teams first met in 2011 and have played just six times despite being separated by only 237 miles. Their most recent meeting came in 2017, when the Knights rolled to a 61-17 victory to push their series lead to 4-2.

FIU becomes UCF’s second confirmed non-conference opponent for the 2030 season. One week after hosting the Panthers, the Knights will welcome the Florida Gators to the Bounce House on Sept. 14.

FIU, a member of Conference USA, now has two of its four non-conference games set for 2030. The Panthers are also scheduled to host Western Michigan on Sept. 14.

Looking ahead, UCF is slated to open the 2026 season at home against Bethune-Cookman on Thursday, Sept. 3. FIU will begin its campaign two days later with a road trip to South Florida.

Football Schedules