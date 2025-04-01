UC Davis announces 2025 football schedule

The UC Davis Aggies have announced their 2025 football schedule, which includes five home games and a road game at Washington among the 12 total games.

UC Davis opens the season with four consecutive non-conference games, beginning in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 23 against the Mercer Bears in the annual FCS Kickoff. The game will be played at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to play on national television to start the year against a great opponent in Mercer,” said head coach Tim Plough. “Every year in the Big Sky is a tremendous challenge and we look forward to the opportunity to grow as a program in 2025.

“We will work hard as a team to create a group that the Davis community and university is proud of. Hopefully that leads to some great crowds in Shredville next fall where we all can Find Joy every Saturday.”

Two more road contests await the Aggies, as they will travel to face the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Saturday, Aug. 30 and the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Following its first open date of the season, the Aggies open their home slate on Sept. 20 at UC Davis Health Stadium in Davis, Calif., against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds, which closes out the non-conference portion of their schedule.

UC Davis opens Big Sky Conference action on Sept. 27 at home against Weber State. Other Big Sky opponents slated to visit Davis in 2025 include Northern Arizona on Oct. 11, Idaho State on Nov. 1, and Sacramento State on Nov. 22.

The Aggies will travel to face Big Sky foes Cal Poly on Oct. 4, Northern Colorado on Oct. 25, Idaho on Nov. 8, and Montana State on Nov. 15.

Below is UC Davis’ complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 UC Davis Football Schedule

08/23 – Mercer

08/30 – at Utah Tech

09/06 – at Washington

09/13 – OFF

09/20 – Southern Utah

09/27 – Weber State*

10/04 – at Cal Poly*

10/11 – Northern Arizona*

10/18 – OFF

10/25 – at Northern Colorado*

11/01 – Idaho State*

11/08 – at Idaho*

11/15 – at Montana State*

11/22 – Sacramento State*

* Big Sky contest.

UC Davis advanced to the FCS Playoffs last season, but lost on the road at South Dakota in a Quarterfinal matchup, 35-21. The Aggies finished the season 11-3 overall (7-1 Big Sky).