UAlbany adds six games to future football schedules

The UAlbany Great Danes have added six games to their future non-conference football schedules, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts for each game were obtained from the University at Albany via a state Freedom of Information Law request. UAlbany is a member of the Coastal Athletic Conference (CAA) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Overall, UAlbany has added six future football games against four different opponents. The Great Danes will face the LIU Sharks, Delaware State Hornets, Yale Bulldogs, and New Haven Chargers over the next five seasons.

Below are details on all six games added by UAlbany:

LIU Sharks

UAlbany hosted the LIU Sharks on Aug. 31, 2024, winning 27-21. That game was the first of a home-and-home series, which will conclude when the Great Danes visit Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium in Brookville, N.Y., on Sept. 19, 2026.

Delaware State Hornets

During Week 2 of the 2025 season (Sept. 6), UAlbany traveled to face Delaware State at Alumni Stadium in Dover, Dela., and fell to the Hornets, 37-32. That contest was also the first of a home-and-home series, with the return game set for Sept. 26, 2026, at Bob Ford Field in Albany, N.Y.

Yale Bulldogs

UAlbany has scheduled a home-and-home series with the Yale Bulldogs, a member of the Ivy League. The series will begin in Albany on Sept. 18, 2027 and will conclude at the Yale Bowl in New Haven, Conn., the following season on Sept. 30, 2028.

New Haven Chargers

UAlbany and New Haven have scheduled a three-game football series, which began on Sept. 13, 2025 in Albany. The Chargers defeated the Great Danes in that contest, 24-17.

The second game of the series is scheduled for Sept. 8, 2029 at Ralph F. DellaCamera Stadium in New Haven, Conn. New Haven will return to Albany to wrap up the two-for-one series on Sept. 7, 2030.

