UAB adds Alabama A&M to 2026 football schedule

The UAB Blazers have added the Alabama A&M Bulldogs to their 2026 football schedule, according to UAB’s official athletics website.

UAB will host Alabama A&M at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. The game will be the season-opener for both schools.

The UAB-Alabama A&M contest in 2026 will mark the fourth overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron. The Blazers defeated the Bulldogs in each of the first three contests — 41-14 in 2014, 38-7 in 2017, and 59-0 in 2022.

Alabama A&M is currently a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Bulldogs are 4-5 overall and 2-3 in SWAC play so far this season.

With the addition of Alabama A&M, UAB now has three of its four non-conference opponents set for the 2026 season. The Blazers are also slated to host the ULM Warhawks on Sept. 12 and visit the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Sept. 19 that season.

UAB also has future games scheduled against two other FCS opponents. The Blazers will host the Alabama State Hornets on Aug. 28, 2025 and the Florida A&M Rattlers on Sept. 2, 2027.

Alabama A&M now has two known non-conference opponents for their schedule in 2026. The Bulldogs are scheduled to open the season on Saturday, Aug. 29 against the Howard Bison in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

