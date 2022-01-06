UAB adds Alabama A&M to 2022 football schedule

The UAB Blazers have added the Alabama A&M Bulldogs to their 2022 football schedule, the school announced on Thursday.

UAB will host Alabama A&M at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The game will mark the third meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

The Blazers defeated the Bulldogs in both of their previous matchups, 38-7 in 2017 and 41-14 in 2014.

The 2022 UAB-Alabama A&M was likely rescheduled from the 2020 season. That game was not played due to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Per the terms of that contract, UAB was set to pay Alabama A&M a $300,000 guarantee plus a sum equal to 40% of ticket sales sold by Alabama A&M.

With the addition of Alabama A&M, UAB has completed their non-conference schedule for the 2022 season. The Blazers are also scheduled to play at Liberty on Sept. 10, host Georgia Southern on Sept. 17, and travel to LSU on Nov. 19.

“The first year at Protective Stadium was a major success and we are excited to provide our fans with a full six-game schedule this season,” said head coach Bill Clark. “Our fans have been extremely vital to our program’s success and we look forward to providing them with another competitive product on the field in 2022.”

UAB is the second known non-conference opponent for Alabama A&M in 2022. The Bulldogs are also scheduled to play at Troy on Sept. 10 that season.

