Two MEAC football games in 2023 moved to Thursday nights

Two Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) football games have been moved to Thursday nights in 2023, according to official team websites.

Both games were likely moved up to Thursday night for broadcasts on an ESPN network. Last season, seven MEAC football games were televised nationally on ESPN networks, which included one Thursday night broadcast.

The North Carolina Central Eagles and Morgan State Bears, previously slated to square off on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, will now meet two days earlier on Thursday, Oct. 19, according to the official athletics website of NCCU and Morgan State. The game will be played at Morgan State’s Hughes Stadium in Baltimore, Md.

One week later on Thursday, Oct. 26, North Carolina Central will play host to the South Carolina State Bulldogs at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium in Durham, N.C. That contest was moved up two days from Saturday, Oct. 28.

North Carolina Central claimed a share of the MEAC championship last season along with the Howard Bison after both teams finished 4-1 in conference play. The Eagles went on to win the Black College National Championship after defeating Coach Prime’s Jackson State Tigers in the Cricket Celebration Bowl, 41-34, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

