Two Harvard football games in 2022 moved to Fridays

Two Harvard Crimson football games in 2022 have been moved to Fridays, the school has announced.

The Harvard Crimson at Cornell Big Red football game, previously scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, has been moved up one day to Friday, Oct. 7. The two schools will square off at Schoellkopf Field in Ithaca, N.Y.

The Crimson were previously scheduled to host the Princeton Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 22, but that game has also been moved up one day and will now be contested on Friday, Oct. 21 at Harvard Stadium in Boston, Mass.

Both Ivy League contests were moved to Fridays for national television opportunities and will be broadcast on an ESPN network. Specific channels and kickoff times for both contests will be announced at a later date.

Harvard also announced today that their annual contest with the Yale Bulldogs will be televised on an ESPN network to be determined. The 138th playing of The Game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 and will be held at Harvard Stadium for the first time since the 2016 season.

Harvard is scheduled to open the 2022 season on Friday, Sept. 16 at home against the Merrimack Warriors of the Northeast Conference. The game is slated to kickoff at 7:00pm ET and it will be streamed live via ESPN+.

