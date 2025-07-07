Tulane adds Nicholls to 2027 football schedule

The Tulane Green Wave have added the Nicholls Colonels to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Tulane University was obtained from Nicholls State University via a state public records request. The contract was executed on Oct. 2, 2024.

Tulane will host Nicholls at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, La., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2027. The Green Wave will pay the Colonels a $400,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Tulane first faced Nicholls on the gridiron on September 8, 2018, winning 42-17 at Yulman Stadium. In their second and only other meeting, the Green Wave defeated the Colonels 36-7 at home in 2023.

Nicholls is a member of the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Colonels finished the 2024 season 4-8 overall and 2-5 in Southland Conference play.

In other non-conference action in 2027, Tulane is scheduled to host the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Sept. 4 before making consecutive road trips to face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Sept. 11 and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Sept. 18.

In American Athletic Conference action in 2027, Tulane is set to host North Texas, Tulsa, UAB, and UTSA and travel to East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, and Rice.

Tulane is the third non-conference opponent for Nicholls’ schedule in 2027, which begins with a home tilt against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Sept. 4. The game was previously scheduled for Sept. 11, but was moved up one week via a recent amendment to the contract.

Nicholls is also scheduled to host the Southern Jaguars on Sept. 18 at John L. Guidry Stadium in Thibodaux, La.

