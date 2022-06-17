Troy sets kickoff times for home football games in 2022

The Troy Trojans have announced kickoff times for their home football games in 2022, which includes six games at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Trojans open their home schedule at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala., in Week 2 on Saturday, Sept. 10 against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. The game is set for 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT and it will be streamed live via ESPN3.

Two additional Troy home football games kick off at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT during the 2022 season. The Marshall Thundering Herd visit Troy on Sept. 24 and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles visit two weeks later on Oct. 8.

Troy’s remaining three home games at Veterans Memorial Stadium in 2022 are slated for 3:30pm ET / 2:30pm CT kickoffs. The Texas State Bobcats visit on Oct. 15 for Homecoming, the Army Black Knights follow on Nov. 12, and the ULM Warhawks visit on Nov. 19.

Troy is scheduled to open the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 on the road against the Ole Miss Rebels. The game will be televised by the SEC Network at 4:00pm ET.

2022 Troy Home Football Schedule

09/10 – Alabama A&M: 7pm ET

09/24 – Marshall: 7pm ET

10/08 – Southern Miss: 7pm ET

10/15 – Texas State: 3:30pm ET

11/12 – Army: 3:30pm ET

11/19 – ULM: 3:30pm ET

2022 Troy Football Schedule