Troy sets kickoff times for home football games in 2022

The Troy Trojans have announced kickoff times for their home football games in 2022, which includes six games at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The Trojans open their home schedule at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala., in Week 2 on Saturday, Sept. 10 against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. The game is set for 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT and it will be streamed live via ESPN3.
Two additional Troy home football games kick off at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT during the 2022 season. The Marshall Thundering Herd visit Troy on Sept. 24 and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles visit two weeks later on Oct. 8.
Troy’s remaining three home games at Veterans Memorial Stadium in 2022 are slated for 3:30pm ET / 2:30pm CT kickoffs. The Texas State Bobcats visit on Oct. 15 for Homecoming, the Army Black Knights follow on Nov. 12, and the ULM Warhawks visit on Nov. 19.
Troy is scheduled to open the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 on the road against the Ole Miss Rebels. The game will be televised by the SEC Network at 4:00pm ET.
2022 Troy Home Football Schedule
- 09/10 – Alabama A&M: 7pm ET
- 09/24 – Marshall: 7pm ET
- 10/08 – Southern Miss: 7pm ET
- 10/15 – Texas State: 3:30pm ET
- 11/12 – Army: 3:30pm ET
- 11/19 – ULM: 3:30pm ET
Kevin Kelley,
I respect Troy University Trojans.
Their Program hasn’t been able to crack the top Tier of the SBC yet.
In 2020, Troy was 1 of the 3 Sunbelt Programs who arranged to play Games during the Wuhan Coronavirus Lockdowns VS my BYU Cougars.
Troy Trojans traveled to Provo along with WKU Hilltoppers.
BYU returned the arrangement on 3 day Notice, traveling to Conway, SC to play CCU Chanticleers & getting beat by their very good hybrid Run / Pass Option Offense that Year L17-22.
It is my completely Theoretical reading (“I don’t care & You’re an untouchable 1-A or !-AA FB Program,” into Alabama never playing any Alabama School not named the Auburn U. Tigers inside the State.
Not a single nonconference Game is VS any of the 2 SBC Teams in AL. Not 1 1-AA Game VS Samford U. Jacksonville State, North AL, AL State, AL A&M.
In the last 10 Years of regular seasons(not Wuhan Virus Year) AL has played the same Three 1-AA Schools from GA, NC, & TN Seven Times.
Herr Todd,
I get your point and agree with about Alabama but you’re wrong on one team. Alabama has played Samford five times between 1909 and 1921. I know its been over 100 years! They were called Howard College then but its still the same school, near Birmingham. Auburn on the other hand has played Samford, Jacksonville St, Alabama State, UAB, Alabama A&M and has South Alabama scheduled in a few years. Alabama refuses to play any other state schools, outside of Auburn, in football and only in the past 20 years has played them in other sports on a regular basis. They seem to prefer giving the money to out of state schools. Sad but true.