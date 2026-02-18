Troy adds series with Central Michigan, reveals future schedule changes

The Troy Trojans announced a series of updates to their future football schedules, highlighted by the addition of a home‑and‑home series with Central Michigan and several adjustments to previously scheduled non‑conference games.

The Trojans have finalized a two‑game series with Central Michigan that will bring the Chippewas to Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala., on September 16, 2028, before Troy makes the return trip to Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich., on September 7, 2030.

In the only previous matchup between the two schools, Central Michigan rallied from a 12-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat Troy 44-41 in double overtime in the GMAC Bowl on Jan. 6, 2010.

Troy also confirmed that its previously scheduled 2031 road game at Nevada has been moved forward to August 28, 2027, positioning the Trojans for a Week Zero appearance and an early national showcase opportunity.

In addition, the Trojans’ home contest at NC State has been shifted from the 2028 season to a new date of September 1, 2029, with the site of the game changed to Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.

A 2029 matchup at Sam Houston has also been adjusted, moving from its original September 1 slot to September 22 as a result of the rescheduling of the NC State contest.

Football Schedules