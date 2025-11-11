Troy adds Austin Peay to 2029 football schedule

The Troy Trojans have added the Austin Peay Governors to their 2029 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game agreement with Troy University was obtained from Austin Peay State University via a state public records request.

Troy will host Austin Peay at Veterans Memorial Stadium at Larry Blakeney Field in Troy, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2029. The Trojans will pay the Governors a $325,000 guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

Troy and Austin Peay first met on the gridiron in 19471974 at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tenn. In their most recent matchup in 2016, the Trojans defeated the Governors, 57-17, to extend their advantage in the overall series to 9-7-1.

Austin Peay is a member of the United Athletic Conference (UAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Governors have won five conference championships and made two appearances in the FCS Playoffs, most recently in 2023.

With the addition of Austin Peay, Troy now has three known non-conference opponents for its schedule in 2029. The Trojans are slated to open the season on the road against the Sam Houston Bearkats on Sept. 1 before hosting the UAB Blazers at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Sept. 8.

Troy is the second scheduled non-conference opponent for Austin Peay in 2029. The Governors are also slated to visit the rival Murray State Racers on Sept. 8.

