Tradition rich USC-Notre Dame football rivalry faces uncertain future

One of college football’s most iconic rivalries may soon end, at least temporarily. The annual clash between USC and Notre Dame, a tradition that dates back to 1926, is no longer guaranteed beyond the 2025 season. According to Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated reports, discussions between the two schools regarding the series’ future have hit a roadblock.

The current agreement between the Trojans and Fighting Irish concludes after the 2025 matchup in South Bend, Ind., scheduled for Saturday, October 18. While USC has reportedly offered a one-year extension to host the rivalry game in Los Angeles, Calif., in 2026, Notre Dame is pushing for a longer-term commitment. Notre Dame Athletic Director Pete Bevacqua made his position clear, stating the Irish want the game played annually “for as long as college football is played.”

As @ByPatForde's report indicates, the Notre Dame-USC series seems to be on life support. The larger issue, though, is that Irish's future strength of schedule might be at risk as the Big Ten and SEC consolidate more power. My column: https://t.co/A2enOtvynQ pic.twitter.com/CsNfaWbo3v — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) May 19, 2025

Despite mutual respect between the programs, scheduling pressures are straining the longstanding series. With USC now part of the Big Ten, the Trojans’ future schedules are more crowded than ever, especially with the expanded College Football Playoff on the horizon. Head coach Lincoln Riley and the athletic department are weighing how traditional non-conference games fit within a playoff-focused era.

Although nothing has been finalized, Notre Dame supporters have been outspoken in their desire to keep the rivalry alive. The yearly showdown has long been a fixture in the sport, showcasing legendary talent, unforgettable games, and championship-level stakes. From Heisman-winning performances to playoff implications, the USC-Notre Dame matchup has consistently stood out on the college football stage.

This wouldn’t be the first time the game has faced interruption. The rivalry was put on hold during World War II and again in 2020 because of COVID, but those were temporary and uncontested breaks. The current uncertainty, however, stems from shifting priorities in college football’s evolving landscape, making the future of this rivalry much more fragile.

Both sides have expressed interest in continuing the series. But unless an agreement is reached soon, the 2025 meeting in South Bend could mark the end of one of the sport’s most cherished traditions, at least for now.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Future USC Football Schedules

Future Notre Dame Football Schedules