Towson, William & Mary schedule football series for 2029, 2030

Sep 13, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Towson Tigers quarterback Andrew Indorf (13) passes in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

The Towson Tigers and William & Mary Tribe have agreed to a home-and-home football series for the 2029 and 2030 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the contract for games against William & Mary was obtained from Towson University via a state Freedom of Information Act request.

Towson will open the series on the road, traveling to Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field in William & Mary, Tenn., on Saturday, August 25, 2029, which will be the season-opener for both schools. The matchup shifts to Towson, Md., the following year, with the Tigers set to host the Tribe at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday, September 21, 2030.

Towson and William & Mary first met on the gridiron in 1992 and have played 20 contests overall. The Tigers won the two most recent games in 2023 and 2024, but the Tribe still cling to an 11-9 lead in the series standings.

William & Mary joins Morgan State (Sept. 8 away) and Dartmouth (Sept. 15 home) on Towson’ 2029 football schedule, leaving the Tigers with one opening. In 2030, Towson’s non-league schedule is now tentatively complete with contests at Navy (Aug. 31) and Maryland (Sept. 14) and home vs. Morgan State (Sept. 7).

William & Mary’s non-conference schedules for 2029 and 2030 are both tentatively set with the addition of the Towson series. Other opponents set for those seasons include Old Dominion (Sept. 1) and Delaware State (Sept. 15) in 2029, both on the road, and VMI (Aug. 31 home) and Stanford (Oct. 5 away) in 2030.

Towson opens its fall 2026 campaign on the road against CAA foe Maine on Thursday, August 27 (6:00pm ET, FloSports). William & Mary opens its schedule the following day on Friday, Aug. 28, traveling for a Patriot League contest against Villanova (6:00pm ET, ESPN+).

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