Top 5 most pressure-packed Week 1 games for Big Ten football teams

The 2025 college football season kicks off with several high-stakes matchups for Big Ten programs, each carrying its own brand of pressure. Whether it’s about meeting expectations, avoiding embarrassment, or launching a new era, there is pressure. Here are the top five most pressure-packed Week 1 games for Big Ten teams, ranked in countdown order.

5. Texas at Ohio State

It’s hard to say there’s significant pressure on the reigning national champions in Week 1, but when you open the season in a heavyweight showdown against the most talented team in the country, the lights shine brighter. The Buckeyes return plenty of firepower but must replace legends like Will Howard, TreVeyon Henderson, and Jack Sawyer. The pressure here isn’t about the playoff race—OSU could lose and still control its destiny—but on the new starters stepping into massive roles. With national eyes watching, early impressions matter in Columbus, especially for new QB Julian Sayin.

4. Miami (Ohio) at Wisconsin

Luke Fickell enters his third season in Madison with a .500 record—a mark that’s below both his own standards and Wisconsin’s historical expectations. After a frustrating 2024 campaign that featured an anemic offense (just 22 points per game, ranked 102nd nationally), the Badgers must show meaningful progress. Miami (OH) is no pushover, having played for a MAC title last year. QB Billy Edwards faces a seasoned RedHawks secondary, and the Badgers are still figuring out their rushing identity. Wisconsin not only has to win—they need to show they’ve taken a real step forward.

3. Northwestern at Tulane

David Braun’s first year (2023) brought hope with an 8–5 finish, but 2024’s 4–8 record brought that momentum to a halt. Week 1 against Tulane offers a crucial opportunity to steer the narrative back in the right direction. Playing in New Orleans presents both a tough Group of Five opponent and a climate challenge for the Wildcats. Jon Sumrall has the Green Wave rolling, and they’ll be favored at home. A win for Northwestern would not only be a tone-setter—it would boost B1G pride in a tricky road test.

2. Utah at UCLA

Few programs have undergone as much offseason noise as UCLA. The Nico Iamaleava transfer saga was headline material, and now the talented quarterback becomes the face of DeShaun Foster’s revival efforts in Westwood. But the Bruins open against Kyle Whittingham’s battle-tested Utah team, one known for elite defense and bruising play. Coming off a 5–7 season with one of the worst offenses in the country, UCLA needs to show fight. As a touchdown underdog at home, this is a gut-check moment. Can the Bruins prove the offseason buzz was justified?

1. Nebraska vs. Cincinnati

at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Mo.

All eyes will be on Dylan Raiola as he makes his 2025 season debut under the Thursday night primetime lights at Arrowhead Stadium—home of his hero, Patrick Mahomes. Raiola has mirrored Mahomes’ every move, even his haircut and mannerisms, and now steps onto Mahomes’ symbolic stage. Add in Nebraska’s rising expectations and a ton of offseason hype after a long-awaited bowl win in 2024, and the pressure is immense. Cincinnati is a struggling Big XII team with a coach on the hot seat. With a pro-Husker crowd and a national spotlight, the question is simple: Can Raiola, Rhule, and Nebraska live up to the hype?

