This week’s Memphis-USF football game moved to Orlando

This week’s Memphis-USF football game has been moved to Camping World Stadium in Orlando due to conditions in Tampa following Hurricane Milton, USF announced Thursday.

The game is now set for 3:30pm (Eastern) Saturday, with streaming via ESPN+. The contest was relocated from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to allow for continued recovery efforts in the Tampa area, which took a mostly direct hit from the storm.

Ticketing and fan information will be forthcoming.

