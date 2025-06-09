The Top 10 AAC football games of the 2025 season

In 2025, the American Athletic Conference (AAC) is a mix of the familiar and the fresh. Veteran contenders like Tulane, Memphis, Navy, and South Florida are once again poised to battle for the top spot, while a wave of new coaching hires across the league adds a layer of unpredictability. Programs such as Tulsa, Temple, and Rice are looking to shake up the standings with bold schematic shifts and energized leadership. Add in a rugged slate of non-conference opponents — including Florida, Miami, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, and Arkansas — and it becomes clear that AAC teams will be tested early and often.

The stakes have never been higher. With College Football Playoff expansion in place, the winner of the American could find itself in the national spotlight come December. These top matchups are likely to shape that path.

1. South Florida at Navy (Nov. 15)

This late-season clash between two title hopefuls could determine who plays for the conference crown. South Florida returns dynamic quarterback Byrum Brown, whose playmaking through the air is matched by his poise in big moments. But Navy, led by perfect-fit option quarterback Blake Horvath, will be ready. The Midshipmen are balanced, tough, and deep defensively, with All-AAC talents like Landon Robinson and Luke Pirris anchoring the front seven. The contrast in styles makes this a must-watch.

2. Tulane at Memphis (Nov. 7)

Few games are as consistently impactful in the AAC standings as this one. Jon Sumrall’s Green Wave squad is built on physicality and defensive playmakers at every level — including Santana Hopper, Sam Howard, and Bailey Despanie. Memphis, meanwhile, is retooling under new leadership on defense, while former Colorado signal-caller Brendon Lewis guides the offense. Expect a hard-fought chess match between two seasoned programs.

3. Navy at Memphis (Nov. 28)

To close out the regular season, Memphis hosts a Navy team that could be surging. The Midshipmen’s option attack will test Memphis’s revamped defense. At the same time, Navy’s disruptive front, led by Robinson, will look to rattle Lewis and disrupt Memphis’s rhythm. Bowl eligibility or even title hopes could hang in the balance.

4. South Florida at Memphis (Oct. 25)

If USF is to finally break through and claim its first-ever AAC title, it will need to navigate tough road trips like this. Brown leads one of the league’s most explosive units, but questions linger about the Bulls’ defense. Memphis, always dangerous at home, could capitalize if its new defensive pieces click in time.

5. UTSA at South Florida (Nov. 6)

Two of the AAC’s most dynamic quarterbacks — Brown and UTSA’s Owen McCown — square off in what could be a high-scoring thriller. Jeff Traylor has proven to be one of the league’s best at managing roster turnover, and the Roadrunners’ offense may feature the deepest receiving group in the league. This matchup is about offensive firepower and playoff positioning.

6. UTSA at Tulane (Oct. 30)

Can Tulane’s championship-caliber defense contain McCown and company? That’s the question in a game that could swing the title race. Sumrall built Troy into a defensive powerhouse, and he’s doing the same in New Orleans. Expect pressure off the edge and savvy coverage schemes designed to frustrate UTSA’s tempo.

7. East Carolina at UTSA (Nov. 22)

This late-November tilt pits one of the league’s toughest defensive fronts against UTSA’s explosive offense. Jasiyah Robinson and Zion Wilson anchor a unit that powered ECU’s turnaround last fall. If they can pressure McCown and force mistakes, the Pirates might pull off a major road upset.

8. Memphis at East Carolina (Nov. 15)

East Carolina is trending upward and welcomes Memphis in a clash of veteran talent versus rising momentum. The Tigers have the experience, but ECU’s defense could make things uncomfortable. This game may carry significant implications for bowl bids and late-season positioning.

9. UTSA at Army (Nov. 29)

This cross-style battle closes the regular season. Army’s physical defense, featuring linebacker Andon Thomas, will attempt to slow the Roadrunners’ high-speed attack. Army often plays best when overlooked, and a win here could shake up the postseason landscape.

10. East Carolina at Tulane (Oct. 9)

A sneaky-good early matchup that could reveal a lot about both teams. ECU’s defense is built to challenge Tulane’s offense, while the Green Wave will look to dictate tempo and wear down the Pirates. A critical benchmark for Sumrall’s squad and a tone-setter for ECU.

Each of these matchups reflects the new reality of the AAC: parity, pressure, and potential playoff stakes. In a league where veteran QBs and elite defenses collide weekly, the road to the title will be paved by moments in these 10 games.