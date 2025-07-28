The ten FBS football teams not playing an FCS opponent in 2025

In a college football landscape where most FBS teams pencil in at least one matchup against an FCS opponent, a small group of programs is taking a different approach in 2025. Just ten FBS teams—out of 136—are currently set to play a schedule composed entirely of fellow FBS opponents. It’s a notable scheduling decision in a sport where early-season tune-ups against FCS foes have become the norm for many programs seeking a manageable path to bowl eligibility.

The ten teams opting out of FCS matchups in 2025 are Colorado, Michigan, Notre Dame, Sam Houston, Stanford, Texas, Tulane, UCLA, USC, and Wisconsin. This group includes a mix of blue-blood programs, rising contenders, and a few that have broken from tradition. For some, like Michigan and USC, it’s business as usual. Michigan hasn’t played an FCS opponent since 2010, when it faced UMass, while USC hasn’t scheduled one since the early 1950s. Programs like these have historically avoided lower-tier competition, instead loading their schedules with Power Five and high-end Group of Five opponents.

Others on the list, such as Sam Houston and Tulane, reflect the shifting dynamics within the Group of Five. Sam Houston, a recent FCS-to-FBS transition program, has so far avoided scheduling its former peers. Tulane, on the other hand, appears to be prioritizing a competitive non-conference slate as the program continues to build momentum following recent success in the American Athletic Conference.

Texas, Wisconsin, Stanford, and Notre Dame round out the group. While Texas and Wisconsin have flirted with FCS opponents in past years, both have increasingly leaned toward stronger non-conference scheduling, likely influenced by their conference affiliations and playoff ambitions. Notre Dame, unaffiliated with a conference for football, has long held itself to a high standard of scheduling, and 2025 will be no exception. Stanford, now in the ACC, also avoids the FCS this season, perhaps as a statement amid changing league affiliations.

This marks a drop from the 15 FBS teams that avoided FCS opponents in 2024. As more programs scramble to fill scheduling gaps caused by realignment and changing media contracts, matchups against FCS schools continue to be a convenient option. However, for these ten teams in 2025, the decision to face only FBS-level opponents reflects a commitment to strength of schedule, brand value, and competitive identity.