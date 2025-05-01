The Citadel sets kickoff times for six home football games in 2025

The Citadel Bulldogs have announced kickoff times for their home football games in 2025, which includes six contests at Johnson Hagood Stadium in Charleston, S.C.

The Citadel kicks off its home football schedule on Saturday, Aug. 30 against the defending FCS National Champion North Dakota State Bison. The game will kickoff at Noon ET / 11:00am CT.

Three weeks later, The Citadel welcomes the Mercer Bears to Johnson Hagood Stadium, and that game will kickoff at 2:00pm ET.

The four remaining home contests for The Citadel in 2025 will also kickoff at 2:00pm ET. Those games feature the Valdosta State Blazers on Oct. 11, Western Carolina Catamounts on Oct. 18, VMI Keydets on Nov. 1, and Wofford Terriers on Nov. 15 for Homecoming.

All six of the Bulldogs’ home games this season will be streamed live via ESPN+.

2025 The Citadel Home Football Schedule

* All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 30

vs. North Dakota State – Noon

Saturday, Sept. 20

vs. Mercer – 2:00pm

Saturday, Oct. 11

vs. Valdosta State – 2:00pm

Saturday, Oct. 18

vs. Western Carolina – 2:00pm

Saturday, Nov. 1

vs. VMI – 2:00pm

Saturday, Nov. 15

vs. Wofford – 2:00pm

