The Citadel announces 2025 football schedule

The Citadel Bulldogs have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features a game at national champion North Dakota State.

“After putting together a competitive season last year, we’re eager to challenge these young men yet again by asking them to build on last year’s gains as opposed to becoming complacent with their successes,” head coach Maurice Drayton said. “This year we will face one of the toughest schedules in the country as we take on the reigning FCS National Champion, the Division II Runner-Up, a major contender within the SEC and strong competitors from the SoCon. Every week competing within this schedule gives an opportunity to perform a closer analysis of our program. You get to hone in on exactly where you are as a program, and, based on where we are, we use that data to devise plans to better our skill sets, strengthen the knowledge base of the game and ultimately forge plans to keep us moving forward in the right direction.

“Last year, we were able to point the ship in the right direction, we made huge strides from year one to year two. With the slate we have lined up for us this season, we don’t have room for complacency with last year’s growth. It is paramount that we take hold of every opportunity to build on this strong foundation and push the pendulum toward greatness every time we take the field of play.”

The Citadel opens the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 at home at Johnson Hagood Stadium in Charleston, S.C., against the North Dakota State Bison. One week later on Sept. 6, the Bulldogs travel to face the Samford Bulldogs in their Southern Conference (SoCon) opener.

A non-conference road trip is up next as the Bulldogs will visit the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs on Sept. 13. Two SoCon games follow, as The Citadel returns home to host Mercer on Sept. 20 before visiting Chattanooga on Sept. 27.

After an open date, The Citadel hosts back-to-back home games against Division II Valdosta State on Oct. 11 and SoCon foe Western Carolina on Oct. 18. The Valdosta State contest was not previously known.

The Citadel returns to the road on Oct. 25 to take on Furman and then hosts VMI the following week on Nov. 1, which are both SoCon contests.

A trip to face the Ole Miss Rebels of the SEC in Oxford, Miss., looms on Nov. 8. The Citadel’s Homecoming week follows on Nov. 15 against SoCon foe Wofford, and the Bulldogs close out conference play and the regular-season on the road against ETSU on Nov. 22.

Below is The Citadel’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 The Citadel Football Schedule

08/30 – North Dakota State

09/06 – at Samford*

09/13 – at Gardner-Webb

09/20 – Mercer*

09/27 – at Chattanooga*

10/04 – OFF

10/11 – Valdosta State

10/18 – Western Carolina*

10/25 – at Furman*

11/01 – VMI*

11/08 – at Ole Miss

11/15 – Wofford*

11/22 – at ETSU*

* SoCon contest.

The Citadel finished the 2024 season 5-7 overall and 3-5 in conference play. The 2025 season will be the third under head coach Maurice Drayton, who is 5-18 overall at the school.