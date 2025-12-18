The Citadel adds South Carolina State, completes 2026 football schedule

The Citadel Bulldogs have announced their 2026 football schedule, which features five home games and 12 contests overall.

“The 2026 football schedule establishes a clear and demanding mission for our program,” head coach Maurice Drayton said. “It requires disciplined preparation, mental toughness and consistent execution against quality opponents, both at home and on the road. This schedule reflects the standard at the Citadel — train with a purpose, compete with toughness and be prepared to answer the call every week.”

The Citadel opens the 2026 season on Saturday, Aug. 29 on the road against the Wofford Terriers in both teams’ Southern Conference (SoCon) opener. The Bulldogs return to the road the following week for a non-conference contest against the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday, Sept. 5.

The Citadel opens its home schedule at Johnson Hagood Stadium in Charleston, S.C., on Sept. 12 against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers in a non-league matchup dubbed the Lowcountry Boil Bowl. Then it’s the only bye week of the season for The Citadel on Sept. 19.

A return to SoCon action is next when the Chattanooga Mocs visit Johnson Hagood Stadium on Sept. 26. The Bucs then hit the road for a non-conference matchup against the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Oct. 3, which was previously unannounced.

One week later on Oct. 10, the Bulldogs host the ETSU Buccaneers in a SoCon contest in Charleston. The Citadel then travels for its final non-conference tilt of the season, this time at the Texas A&M Aggies on Oct. 17.

The remainder of The Citadel’s football schedule in 2026 is all SoCon action. The Bulldogs will host new member Tennessee Tech on Oct. 24, visit Mercer on Oct. 31, host Furman for Homecoming on Nov. 7, and then make consecutive trips to face VMI on Nov. 14 and Western Carolina on Nov. 21.

Below is The Citadel’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 The Citadel Football Schedule

08/29 – at Wofford*

09/05 – at Charlotte

09/12 – Charleston Southern

09/19 – OFF

09/26 – Chattanooga*

10/03 – at South Carolina State

10/10 – ETSU*

10/17 – at Texas A&M

10/24 – Tennessee Tech*

10/31 – at Mercer*

11/07 – Furman*

11/14 – at VMI*

11/21 – at Western Carolina*

* SoCon contest.

The Citadel finished the 2025 season 4-8 overall and 3-5 in conference play. The 2026 season will be the fourth under head coach Maurice Drayton, who is 9-26 overall at the school.