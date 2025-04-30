The Big 12 team with the easiest path to the College Football Playoff in 2025

You can only play the teams on the schedule, and winning games should matter, period. Not all schedules are created equal, and there are some glaring examples of teams in the ACC, B1G, Big 12, and SEC that have an easier road to the College Football Playoff.

Now, it’s only fair to acknowledge that this is based on what is expected from the teams on the schedule, considering their roster composition and past performance. There are examples of teams every year that improve more than anticipated and have an unpredictably great season.

So let’s identify the teams in each Power 4 conference with the easiest road to the College Football Playoff. Two criteria were considered in making this list: Ease of schedule being the first. Some teams simply don’t play the top teams in their conference, or may have an extremely favorable home versus away game split. Secondly, of the teams with the easiest schedules in each conference, which have the talent and depth to navigate that schedule with one or no losses?

Today, we look at the team in the Big 12 that best fits those two criteria…

BYU Cougars

As the 2025 college football season nears, BYU finds itself in a prime position to make a serious run at the College Football Playoff. A mix of schedule favorability, home-field advantages in key matchups, and a strong returning core make the Cougars one of the Big 12’s most dangerous dark horses.

Non-Conference Schedule Sets the Table

The Cougars’ early slate outside of conference play is about as friendly as it gets. BYU opens the season with back-to-back home games against Portland State and Stanford—teams that don’t figure to be significant challenges. A road trip to East Carolina follows, but even that contest is winnable given the current state of both programs. The early part of BYU’s schedule offers the chance to build momentum before diving into the grind of Big 12 play.

Home Slate Lines Up Favorably

BYU benefits greatly from hosting some of the most formidable opponents on its schedule. Conference matchups against West Virginia, Utah, TCU, and UCF will all take place in Provo. That means LaVell Edwards Stadium will be the backdrop for several pivotal games that could shape the Big 12 race. Avoiding road trips for these battles provides a distinct edge, particularly in high-stakes environments.

Road Tests Are Manageable

Away from home, the Cougars catch a break as well. Of their five conference road games, only the trip to Iowa State stands out as one where BYU could be an underdog based on preseason projections. The other contests, at Colorado, Arizona, Texas Tech, and Cincinnati, are all against teams that BYU could match up well against, especially with an experienced roster. Colorado and Arizona, in particular, are undergoing heavy personnel transitions.

Returning Firepower on Offense

BYU brings back much of its offensive production from last season. Quarterback Jake Retzlaff returns after gaining valuable experience in 2024. Running back LJ Martin is back as the top ground threat, and wideout Chase Roberts leads the receiving corps. That trio forms a reliable nucleus for an offense that should take a step forward with another offseason under its belt. BYU also has lots of production returning on the defensive side of the ball, which will be key as the Big 12 is not known for its defensive prowess.

With a light non-conference schedule, several critical home games, a forgiving travel slate, and continuity on offense, BYU is set up to be a serious contender for a CFP berth in 2025. If they take care of business, the Cougars could very well crash the playoff party.