The best under the radar college football games in Week Zero and Week 1

College football fans eagerly circle marquee matchups like Alabama vs. Florida State, Clemson vs. LSU, and Texas at Ohio State. Still, several Week Zero and Week 1 contests deserve much more attention than they’re getting. These underrated battles carry significant implications for conference races and the College Football Playoff.

The first contest on the docket is “Farmageddon,” featuring Kansas State and Iowa State in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday, August 23. Remarkably, this rivalry holds the distinction of being the nation’s longest continuous series, played every year since 1917. Both teams boast elite returning quarterbacks—Kansas State’s Avery Johnson and Iowa State’s Rocco Becht—among the best signal-callers nationally. Despite both squads harboring realistic aspirations for Big 12 Championship contention and potential playoff berths, this game is flying curiously under the radar.

On the same day, Conference USA contenders Sam Houston and Western Kentucky square off in a game that will immediately impact conference standings. Western Kentucky’s stability under Tyson Helton contrasts sharply with Sam Houston’s fresh direction under new head coach Phil Longo. Sam Houston, however, returns seasoned playmakers including quarterback Hunter Watson and receiver Qua’Vez Humphreys. The outcome of this matchup could set the early tone for who will challenge Liberty for Conference USA supremacy.

The Thursday, August 28 clash between Boise State and USF has legitimate playoff implications, particularly for Boise State, last season’s top Group of Five team. Despite losing standout Ashton Jeanty, the Broncos remain favored to win the Mountain West again. USF, under Alex Golesh, is surging toward the top of the American Athletic Conference alongside Navy. Golesh’s system has finally clicked with the Bulls’ roster, making this Thursday-night showdown a critical early test for both squads with New Year’s Six implications.

On Friday, August 29, Auburn visits Baylor in what should be dubbed the “Expectations Bowl.” Dave Aranda’s tenure at Baylor has yielded more tangible success than Hugh Freeze’s early returns at Auburn, but both coaches face pivotal seasons. Baylor hosting this matchup raises the stakes significantly for Aranda, while Freeze needs immediate offensive progress with quarterback Jackson Arnold to placate Auburn’s passionate fanbase. Both teams possess ceilings high enough to challenge conference elites, making this early-season tilt in Waco a crucial indicator of each program’s trajectory.

Finally, on Saturday, August 30, Syracuse meets Tennessee in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for an intriguing noon kickoff. Both squads made headlines last season but enter 2025 with significant quarterback changes. Syracuse replaces Kyle McCord, who departed for the NFL, with LSU transfer Rickie Collins, while Tennessee’s Joey Aguilar arrives via UCLA, swapping places with former Vols QB Nico Iamaleava. Coaches Josh Heupel and Fran Brown are intent on demonstrating that last year’s successes were sustainable, and both programs have a major opportunity to silence critics skeptical of their staying power.

College Football Schedule