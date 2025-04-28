The ACC team with the easiest path to the College Football Playoff in 2025

Before anyone gets their hackles up, let’s acknowledge some facts about football and college scheduling. You can only play the teams on the schedule, and winning games should matter, period. Not all schedules are created equal, and there are some glaring examples of teams in the ACC, B1G, Big 12, and SEC that have an easier road to the College Football Playoff.

Now, it’s only fair to acknowledge that this is based on what is expected from the teams on the schedule, considering their roster composition and past performance. There are examples of teams every year that improve more than anticipated and have an unpredictably great season.

So let’s identify the teams in each Power 4 conference with the easiest road to the College Football Playoff. Two criteria were considered in making this list: Ease of schedule being the first. Some teams simply don’t play the top teams in their conference, or may have an extremely favorable home versus away game split. Secondly, of the teams with the easiest schedules in each conference, which have the talent and depth to navigate that schedule with one or no losses?

Today, we look at the team in the ACC that best fits those two criteria…

Georgia Tech

While by no means being the front runners or odds-on favorites to win the ACC, it’s not hard to see a scenario where Brent Key’s team puts together a tremendous record in 2025. There are many indicators of success trending in favor of the Yellow Jackets. First, continuity on the offensive coaching staff and experience at the quarterback position. Two-fold. Haynes King and Aaron Philo are back for Tech in the 2025 season. What offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and QB coach Chris Weinke can do with King’s legs and Philo’s arm is enough to drive opposing defensive coordinators crazy. Just ask Glenn Schumann at Georgia.

Key is in his third season as the Yellow Jackets’ full-time head coach and has done a great job acquiring talent. In just a couple of recruiting cycles, Key has brought Georgia Tech from the 63rd-ranked class in 2023 to the 24th-ranked class in 2025, according to On3. That includes Tech bringing many Georgia natives back in-state via the transfer portal, who started their careers elsewhere.

Schedule-wise, things are about as optimal as an ACC squad could be. Clemson and Syracuse are both home games for Georgia Tech. Also, when you have Virginia Tech on the schedule, it’s always a relief when you don’t have to venture to Lane Stadium. The Yellow Jackets will host the Hokies as well as the Pitt Panthers. Road trips to Duke, NC State, and Wake Forest will be challenging. Last year taught us that it’s hard to win on the road in college football in general, but with Tech’s talent and experience, you would think they could win two of those three contests.

The non-conference schedule is a mixed bag. The Yellow Jackets do have to play their in-state rival, the Georgia Bulldogs. Key and company have pushed Georgia to the brink the past couple of seasons and will get their crack at the Dawgs just up the street at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this year. Regardless of where it’s at, that game will be challenging to win, but either way, it will be a credit to Tech’s strength of schedule.

A trip to Colorado and a home game versus Gardner-Webb round out the non-conference schedule. Colorado will no doubt be juiced up to host the Yellow Jackets and motivated by head coach Deion Sanders. However, Colorado has ranked 110th and 71st in the nation in rushing defense the past two seasons, and Faulkner and the Jackets should run the ball at will.