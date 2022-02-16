The 14 FBS programs who won’t play an FCS opponent in 2022

Of the 131 FBS programs set to compete in 2022 (welcome to the big leagues James Madison), a mere 14 – or 11 percent – don’t have an FCS opponent scheduled.
That’s one fewer than the 15 clubs who didn’t face an FCS squad last season and four fewer than the 18 that did so (or were originally scheduled to do so) in the pandemic-compromised 2020 campaign.
By conference, the Power 5 honor roll includes five Big Ten members (who are legislated against scheduling FCS foes unless they’re playing only four league games at home), two from the Big 12, two from the Pac-12 and independent Notre Dame. From the Group of 5 ranks, it’s two from C-USA and one apiece from the American and Sun Belt.
That means that the ACC, SEC, MAC, and Mountain West all have 100 percent of their membership playing an FCS opponent in 2022.
Each of the teams listed below will face, to differing degrees, a schedule that is one step more difficult than that of their counterparts.
2022 non-conference opponents: TCU, at Air Force, at Minnesota
Colorado last played an FCS team in 2021, Northern Colorado, after taking a two-year break in 2019 and 2020. The next FCS date on the books is a 2024 visit from North Dakota State. If that stands, it will make Colorado FCS-free for two consecutive seasons again as they were just a couple of years prior.
2022 non-conference opponents: at South Carolina, North Carolina, Charlotte, at Army
Georgia State first fielded a football team in 2010 and joined the FBS ranks via the Sun Belt in 2013. After scheduling three FCS opponents in its first season in the FBS, the Panthers played one such foe per year through 2019, also the last time they booked an FCS club. Georgia State has a visit from Rhode Island slated for 2023, the first of a stretch of four consecutive FCS opponents that runs through 2026.
2022 non-conference opponents: at UTSA, at Texas Tech, Kansas, Rice
Houston has failed to schedule an FCS opponent only three times since it began the practice of doing so regularly in 2005: in 2012, 2017, and 2020. Moving forward, the Cougars do have Sam Houston State slated for 2023 and 2028, but the Bearcats are set to become members of C-USA next year meaning they’ll be an FBS program at game-time. Houston has no other FCS opponents currently booked.
2022 non-conference opponents: Buffalo, at Charlotte, SMU
Though Maryland gets extra credit for not scheduling an FCS foe, they lose points for not booking a Power 5 opponent outside of conference play in 2022. After hosting an FCS program consecutively from 2006-17, the Terrapins have – as per the Big Ten dictate – scheduled such an opponent every other year, or when they play only four league games at home. Their next action vs. an FCS foe is in 2023, when Towson visits College Park.
2022 non-conference opponents: Colorado State, Hawaii, UConn
Michigan (who like Maryland doesn’t have a Power 5 opponent outside of Big Ten play in 2022) hasn’t squared off with an FCS foe since 2010, when it nipped UMass (which was still two seasons away from moving up to the FBS ranks) 42-37. The Wolverines don’t currently have any FCS opponents on the books.
2022 non-conference opponents: Western Michigan, Akron, at Washington
From 2009-16 Michigan State went FCS-free only twice (2012 and 2015). Since then, it’s taken the alternate approach, scheduling only one FCS opponent from 2017-21 – Youngstown State last season. Moving forward, the Spartans look to be back in the Big Ten rhythm with future dates vs. Richmond (2023) and Youngstown State (2025).
2022 opponents: at Ohio State, Marshall, Cal, at North Carolina, vs. BYU (in Las Vegas, Nev.), Stanford, UNLV, at Syracuse, Clemson, vs. Navy (in Baltimore, Md.), Boston College, at USC
Notre Dame hasn’t played an opponent that was considered a “non-major” at game-time since 1941, when it traveled to Carnegie Mellon (now a D-III program) in Pittsburgh, Pa., and blanked the Tartans 16-0. The Irish have no current plans to play an FCS opponent.
2022 non-conference opponents: Notre Dame, Arkansas State, Toledo
The Buckeyes’ most recent foray vs. an FCS squad came in 2013 when they hosted Florida A&M and won 76-0. Prior to that, it was back-to-back season openers vs. Youngstown State in 2007-08. Ohio State doesn’t have any future dates with FCS programs.
2022 non-conference opponents: UTEP, Kent State, at Nebraska
This is Oklahoma’s first FCS-free season since 2018, a run that began in 2013. The Sooners beat South Dakota (2019), Missouri State (2020) and Western Carolina (2021) by a combined score of 194-14. Their next scheduled FCS date is a 2025 matchup vs. Illinois State.
2022 non-conference opponents: Virginia Tech, at East Carolina, at Virginia, Liberty
Old Dominion first fielded a football team from 1930-40, returning to the gridiron in 2009 as an FCS club and moving up to the FBS ranks via C-USA in 2014. Since then, the Monarchs have never failed to schedule an FCS opponent, making 2022 their first-ever season to be FCS-free. They have no future dates currently scheduled vs. the FCS.
2022 non-conference opponents: Ohio, at Auburn, Central Michigan
After playing an FCS club consecutively from 2008-11, Penn State didn’t schedule such an opponent from 2012-18. It opened the 2019 season with a visit from Idaho (which had moved from the FBS to the FCS in 2018) and then squared off with Villanova last year. Moving forward, the Nittany Lions will continue the Big Ten pattern of alternating years with FCS foes – Delaware in 2023, Villanova in 2025 and Delaware again in 2027.
2022 non-conference opponents: ULM, Alabama, UTSA
Texas hasn’t played an FCS program since 2006, scoring a 56-3 win over Sam Houston State. Prior to that it was a 1992 date with North Texas (the Mean Green didn’t join the FBS ranks until 1995). The Longhorns don’t currently have any future dates with FCS schools.
2022 non-conference opponents: Rice, Fresno State, Notre Dame
USC hasn’t played an opponent that was considered a “non-major” at kickoff since 1952 when it hosted the San Diego Naval Training Station Bluejackets and won 20-6. Though the Trojans also scored a home win over San Diego Navy in 1951, they – as the No. 6 ranked team in the nation – got upset 33-6 on the Bluejackets’ home turf in 1945. USC doesn’t have any future plans to play an FCS program.
2022 non-conference opponents: at Oklahoma, New Mexico State, at New Mexico, Boise State
This is the first time since 2017 that UTEP has gone FCS-free. Of the Miners’ five total wins from 2018-20, three came vs. FCS opponents. Moving forward, they have games scheduled against UIW (University of Incarnate Word, San Antonio, Texas) in 2023 and Houston Baptist in 2027.
Another way of looking at it would be:
How many FCS schools are NOT playing FBS schools in 2022?
This would be an interesting find, and on rare occasions, FCS schools play 2 FBS schools in a year
If Maryland loses points for not booking a Power 5 opponent outside of conference play in 2022 then Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, and USC should lose points for not booking an away game outside of conference play in 2022.
In conferences where there are only 3 OOC games, this is just going to happen sometimes, particularly in cases like Texas and Oklahoma where 1 conference “home” game is at a neutral site every other year. If you want to deduct points for that game at Alabama being next year while this one is a home one, you should add points back for giving up a major conference home game against their arch-rivals since it’s always in Dallas, home or away. Or just count the actual number of home games on the slate rather than just the non-conference games. Texas has 7 on this slate, 6 on the next one, and alternates back and forth between 7 and 6 (pending however expanded Big 12 scheduling and future SEC scheduling works out). 7 or 6 home games is not that unusual for a major program.
Amy Daughters & Klutchpike,
Amy Daughters,
I’d be interested to know why you chose to “deduct points” from MD & no other?
What’s your disclosure bias against them?
I’m only a casual 1-A fbs Fan from the West; but I know MD switched to the Big10 for FB Money’s Sake. Look @ their Record in both Conferences. MD had no FB traction in the ACC, they have no more traction in the Big 10.
I agree with their AD’s scheduling of 3 1-A fbs Opponents who aren’t Autonomous 5 Schools.
MD’s Goal is to win their Big10 Division, they’ve never even sniffed that since becoming a Big10 Mercenary School.
Their name has none of the National Brand Notoriety of MI, oHIo State,TX, SC.
Jeff,
I’m laughing with you but don’t agree with your rationale of comparing a high profile Game in your home State / City of Dallas VS OU as a disadvantage. IMO it’s no disadvantage that FL plays GA every Year in NFL Jaguar Stadium.
Your debating points VS my point?
Hett Todd –
This actually comes up regularly within UT’s athletic department, boosters, alumni, etc. A true home game means the vast majority of 100,000+ fans are *your* fans rather than the 50/50 crowd in Dallas. The locker rooms are your locker rooms. Most teams have better home records than road records (which is a big part of why we are even having this discussion since someone didn’t like that Texas and other schools play all home OOC games). The ticket sales for a home game go more to the home team and don’t have to help pay for the neutral site venue. This neutral site game also means the game has to happen in October during the state fair rather than having random games that are early in the season where teams are still finding their footing, or later in the season when both teams might be 11-0 before one finally gets a loss. It also never gets to be a prime-time game because of the venue.
If people didn’t feel so strongly about the tradition of playing at the state fair, it’s basically been determined multiple times that it would be advantageous to change it to a home/home. The neutral site *does* draw attention nationally, so that helps. And there may be recruits who attended the game growing up that get drawn to play it in college, but yeah, even with the strong feelings about tradition, it has continually been discussed as to whether it should be moved to Austin/Norman.
Louisville has no FCS opponent scheduled in 2022. They did have one but James Madison is now FBS.
Interesting piece, Amy. How do you calibrate the level that some opponents competed at back in the ‘50s and ‘40s. As an example, I’m under the impression — perhaps mistaken — that Carnegie Tech competed at a high level back in the day.