The 10 most exciting non-conference college football games in 2025

The 2025 college football season promises excitement early and often with a stacked slate of non-conference matchups that could shape the playoff race. These ten games feature historic rivalries, playoff contenders, and potential Heisman moments.

1. Texas at Ohio State (Aug. 30)

The Longhorns are out for revenge after falling to the Buckeyes in last season’s playoff. Now they head to Columbus, where two of the most talked-about quarterbacks in college football—Texas’ Arch Manning and Ohio State’s Julian Sayin—will square off. Both teams lost key veterans from 2024, making this an early litmus test for two national title hopefuls.

2. Texas A&M at Notre Dame (Sept. 13)

Mike Elko brings the Aggies to South Bend in what should be a physical, blue-collar battle. Elko knows the Irish well from his time as their defensive coordinator, but Notre Dame has had the upper hand in recent meetings. For Texas A&M to change that, they’ll need to control the line of scrimmage and slow down a retooled Irish offense.

3. Notre Dame at Miami (Aug. 31)

An old rivalry gets new life as the Irish head to South Florida for the first time since 2017. Notre Dame leads the all-time series, but Miami has been hungry to reclaim relevance on the national stage. With both teams breaking in new starting quarterbacks, this could be one of the more unpredictable games of Week 1.

4. Michigan at Oklahoma (Sept. 6)

These powerhouse programs meet in the regular season for the first time ever, and the timing couldn’t be better. Both squads are trying to bounce back from up-and-down 2024 campaigns. Look for the spotlight to shine on the quarterback play, as each team features a new signal-caller looking to make a strong first impression.

5. LSU at Clemson (Aug. 30)

Two programs with championship pedigrees clash in Death Valley—Clemson’s version. LSU is still trying to rediscover its edge, while Clemson appears rejuvenated. Tigers QB Cade Klubnik could elevate his Heisman campaign with a standout showing in this first-ever regular-season meeting between the schools.

6. Clemson at South Carolina (Nov. 29)

Rivalry week always delivers, and the Palmetto Bowl is no exception. Clemson has owned the series recently, but most games have gone down to the wire. Expect a fierce quarterback battle between Cade Klubnik and South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers in what could be a pivotal game for postseason positioning.

7. Florida at Miami (Sept. 20)

DJ Lagway will have a chance to shine on the road early in the season as Florida travels to face in-state rival Miami. The Hurricanes dominated this matchup in 2024, but the Gators ended last year on a high note and will be looking to prove they’re back among the SEC’s contenders.

8. Georgia vs. Georgia Tech (Nov. 28, Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Last year’s thriller in Athens went to four overtimes, and now the series heads to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs come in with some questions on offense, while Georgia Tech returns key playmakers including quarterback Haynes King. Don’t expect Georgia to overlook their rivals this time around.

9. Boise State at Notre Dame (Oct. 4)

This Group of Five vs. Power opponent matchup carries real playoff implications. Boise State, now without star back Ashton Jeanty, still brings a talented squad to South Bend. The Irish are also in transition at quarterback, and this could be a defining game for both programs’ 2025 ambitions.

10. Alabama at Florida State (Aug. 30)

Despite a rough 2024 for Florida State, this game will grab national attention. Alabama enters with questions across its starting lineup, while FSU will showcase transfer quarterback Thomas Castellanos. These storied programs haven’t met since 2017, and this early-season battle could set the tone for both.