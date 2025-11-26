Thanksgiving Day football schedule 2025: Matchups, kickoff times, TV

The Thanksgiving Day football schedule in 2025 features five games across college football and the National Football League (NFL).

Thanksgiving Day football action this season kicks off at 1:00pm ET on FOX with an NFL Thanksgiving Classic game. The Detroit Lions (7-4) will host the Green Bay Packers (7-3-1) in that matchup at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

Next up is a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) contest, the 101st Annual Turkey Day Classic. The Tuskegee Golden Lions (4-6), a Division II program, make a short trip south to face the Alabama State Hornets (9-2) at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Ala. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00pm ET and the game will stream via SWAC TV.

The second of three NFL Thanksgiving Classic games follows at 4:30pm ET on CBS when the Dallas Cowboys (5-5-1) host the Kansas City Chiefs (6-5) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

An American Conference matchup is next, which will feature the Memphis Tigers (8-3, 4-3 American) hosting the Navy Midshipmen (8-2, 6-1 American) at 7:30pm ET on ESPN.

Football on Thanksgiving Day in 2025 concludes with the Baltimore Ravens (6-5) playing host to the Cincinnati Bengals (3-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 8:20pm ET.

Football on Black Friday begins at noon ET with five college football matchups. Eight additional college football games are scheduled for Black Friday, along with an NFL contest featuring the Chicago Bears visiting the Philadelphia Eagles at 3:00pm ET (Amazon Prime Video).

Thanksgiving Day Football Schedule 2025

