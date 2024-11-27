Thanksgiving Day football schedule 2024: Matchups, kickoff times, TV

The Thanksgiving Day football schedule in 2024 features five games across college football and the National Football League (NFL).

Thanksgiving Day football action this season kicks off at 12:30pm ET on CBS with an NFL Thanksgiving Classic game. The Detroit Lions (9-1) will host the Chicago Bears (4-6) in that matchup at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

Next up is a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) contest, the 100th Annual Turkey Day Classic, between the Tuskegee Golden Lions (5-5) and the Alabama State Hornets (5-5). Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00pm ET (ESPNU) at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Ala.

The second of three NFL Thanksgiving Classic games follows at 4:30pm ET on FOX when the Dallas Cowboys (3-7) host the New York Giants (2-8) in an NFC East clash at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

An American Athletic Conference matchup is next, which will feature the Memphis Tigers (9-2, 5-2 AAC) traveling to face the Tulane Green Wave (9-2, 7-0 AAC) at 7:30pm ET on ESPN.

Football on Thanksgiving Day in 2024 concludes with the Green Bay Packers (7-3) playing host to the Miami Dolphins (4-6) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 8:20pm ET.

Football on Black Friday begins at noon ET with six college football matchups. Nine additional college football games are scheduled for Black Friday, along with an NFL contest featuring the Las Vegas Raiders visiting the Kansas City Chiefs at 3:00pm ET (Amazon Prime Video).

Thanksgiving Day Football Schedule 2024

