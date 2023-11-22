Thanksgiving Day football schedule 2023: Matchups, kickoff times, TV

The Thanksgiving Day football schedule in 2023 features five games across college football and the National Football League (NFL).

Thanksgiving Day football action this season kicks off at 12:30pm ET on FOX with an NFL Thanksgiving Classic game. The Detroit Lions (8-2) will host the Green Bay Packers (4-6) in that matchup at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

Next up is a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) contest, the 99th Annual Turkey Day Classic, between the Tuskegee Golden Lions (7-3) and the Alabama State Hornets (6-4, 5-3 SWAC). Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00pm ET at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Ala.

The second of three NFL Thanksgiving Classic games follows at 4:30pm ET on CBS when the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) host the Washington Commanders (4-7) in an NFC East clash at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Egg Bowl is up next, which will feature the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-6, 1-6 SEC) hosting the 13th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels (9-2, 5-2 SEC) at 7:30pm ET on ESPN.

Football on Thanksgiving Day in 2023 concludes with the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) playing host to the San Francisco 49ers (7-3) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. The game will be televised by NBC at 8:20pm ET.

Football on Black Friday begins at noon ET with six college football matchups. Seven additional college football games are scheduled for Black Friday, along with the inaugural Black Friday NFL contest featuring the Miami Dolphins visiting the New York Jets at 3:00pm ET.

Thanksgiving Day Football Schedule 2023

* All times Eastern.

Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023

12:30pm ET | FOX 3:00pm ET | ESPN+ 4:30pm ET | CBS 7:30pm ET | ESPN 8:20pm ET | NBC

