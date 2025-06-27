Texas State reportedly set to join Pac-12 in 2026

Texas State is set to depart the Sun Belt Conference and join the Pac-12 in 2026, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports.
Thamel and additional sources are reporting that Texas State has called a board meeting for Monday in which they will accept the league’s invitation. The report also indicates that the Bobcats’ leadership has notified the Sun Belt that they will be departing the circuit.
The San Marcos, Texas, school has been a Sun Belt member since 2013 following a one-year stint in the WAC. Head coach G.J. Kinne has taken the Bobcats to consecutive First Responder Bowl appearances, winning both.
Texas State joins Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah State, and Washington State as football members of the Pac-12.
The change is expected to take effect July 1, 2026. More details on the move will be shared as they unfold.
FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
I buy Texas State heading to PAC 12.
40,000 UNDERGRADS—–They can make the move—–
Texas State finally cares about it’s athletics, huh?
GJ Kinne is the truth
I commend OSU/WSU and the PAC in keeping the conference going.
happy for them, But I still fail to see any major benefits from it.
They could have held the naming rights and just merged with the MWC.
So much cleaner, and no legal messes and legal costs.
Could have been a really good 16 team conference, with lots of air time to sell.
Now the wrangling and expansion headaches continue :(
All just so they can call themselves a Power 5 conference?
Even Coug fans know that is a farce.
Big Stank made it happen baby. Relegating teams who were both ranked top 15 the year before Stankley and Tony Poochachi decided they didnt matter anymore bc they were in rural areas. #greed #RIPleach #swingyoursword
The MWC merger was never going to happen under the circumstances with the current schools involved. SDSU and Boise had been very vocal the last few years of leaving the MWC in an attempt to join a Power conference with CSU and Fresno expressing interest but with predictably lower odds of realistically being a candidate.
We still do not know the full media deal details but if the rumours are true, the CW would offer atleast a game a week on an OTA national covered network, and for the PAC members they are hoping for more national exposure opportunities that the MWC couldn’t offer and as a result have more attention/consideration as part of the CFP autobid discussions.
In 6 years you might very well get your wish afterall, but the PAC affiliation was/is a last ditch effort for those schools involved to attempt to make the cut to a Power conference
Sorry Rev, but this iteration of the PAC stinks. Washington State and Oregon State should have slid right into the MWC..
But let’s see how this works.
They should change the name from PAC 12 to State since all their teams have the word State in their names. Coincidence? I think not.
I might visit San Marcos to check out a Gonzaga basketball game. Never thought I’d say that sentence.