Texas State reportedly set to join Pac-12 in 2026

Texas State is set to depart the Sun Belt Conference and join the Pac-12 in 2026, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports.

Thamel and additional sources are reporting that Texas State has called a board meeting for Monday in which they will accept the league’s invitation. The report also indicates that the Bobcats’ leadership has notified the Sun Belt that they will be departing the circuit.

The San Marcos, Texas, school has been a Sun Belt member since 2013 following a one-year stint in the WAC. Head coach G.J. Kinne has taken the Bobcats to consecutive First Responder Bowl appearances, winning both.

Texas State joins Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah State, and Washington State as football members of the Pac-12.

The change is expected to take effect July 1, 2026. More details on the move will be shared as they unfold.

