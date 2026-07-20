Texas Southern sets 2026 football schedule, faces Southern at Reliant Stadium

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Texas Southern Tigers linebacker Aaron Kizzee (40) gestures during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Photo: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Texas Southern University released its 2026 football schedule Sunday, unveiling an 11‑game slate that features eight SWAC matchups, five true road contests, a neutral‑site game in Houston, and a temporary home venue as the Tigers play the season at W. W. Thorne Stadium.

TSU opens the year on August 29 at home against North Carolina Central, marking the program’s first Week Zero contest since 2017. Due to scheduling conflicts at Shell Energy Stadium, Texas Southern will play its home games at Thorne Stadium, the home stadium of the Aldine Independent School District’s (Aldine ISD) five varsity teams.

The Tigers then head into the annual Labor Day Classic on September 6, traveling to Prairie View A&M for a Sunday rivalry matchup that doubles as their SWAC opener. Texas Southern continues non‑conference play on September 12 with a road trip to FBS UTEP before entering its first open date on September 19.

SWAC action resumes on September 26 with a road contest at Alcorn State, followed by an October 3 non-conference trip to Florida Atlantic — TSU’s second FBS opponent of the season. The Tigers return to Houston on October 10 to host Mississippi Valley State at Thorne Stadium before entering their second open date on October 17.

Texas Southern’s marquee home event arrives on October 24 (pushed back one week from October 17), when the Tigers host Southern for Homecoming at Reliant Stadium in Houston in one of the league’s premier neutral‑site showcases. Reliant Stadium, which returns to its original name after 12 seasons as NRG Stadium and a brief stint this summer as Houston Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, is the home of the NFL’s Houston Texans.

The following week, TSU remains in Houston to host back-to-back games at Thorne Stadium, with Grambling State visiting on October 31 and Alabama State on November 7.

The Tigers return to the road on November 14 to face Alabama A&M before closing the regular season November 21 at Arkansas‑Pine Bluff.

Below is Texas Southern’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Texas Southern Football Schedule

08/29 – North Carolina Central

09/06 – at Prairie View A&M* (Sun.)

09/12 – at UTEP

09/19 – OFF

09/26 – at Alcorn State*

10/03 – at Florida Atlantic

10/10 – Mississippi Valley State*

10/17 – OFF

10/24 – Southern* (at Reliant Stadium)

10/31 – Grambling State*

11/07 – Alabama State*

11/14 – at Alabama A&M*

11/21 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

Texas Southern finished the 2025 season 6-5 overall and 5-3 in SWAC play. It was the second season under the guidance of head coach Chris Dishman, who now holds an 11-11 record at the school.