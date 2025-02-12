Texas Southern announces 2025 football schedule

The Texas Southern Tigers have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features six home games plus a contest at Cal.

“This is a well-balanced schedule which we plan to take full advantage of,” said head coach Cris Dishman. “Having multiple bye weeks at critical points of the season will help us tremendously while also having the opportunity to host six home games is big for our student-athletes and our fans. We open the season and end the season at home as our goal is to put the best product on the field and win a championship.”

Texas Southern opens the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 with a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) contest at home against the Prairie View A&M Panthers at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The following week on Sept. 6, Texas Southern steps out of conference for a road trip to face the California Golden Bears in Berkeley, Calif. The Tigers then return to Houston to face the Lamar Cardinals, also a non-conference foe, on Sept. 20.

After its first open date of the season, Texas Southern returns to SWAC action on Sept. 27 when they travel to face the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils. The Tigers then host the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Oct. 4 before returning to the road to play the Grambling State Tigers on Oct. 11.

The final non-conference contest for Texas Southern is next, and it features the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons visiting Houston for Homecoming on Oct. 18. That’s followed by a second open date for TSU on Oct. 25.

The remainder of Texas Southern’s 2025 football schedule is all SWAC opponents, beginning with Alcorn State at home on Nov. 1. The Tigers then travel for consecutive games against Alabama State on Nov. 8 and Southern on Nov. 15.

Alabama A&M will be Texas Southern’s final home opponent of the season, with the game slated for Nov. 22 in Houston.

Below is Texas Southern’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Texas Southern Football Schedule

08/30 – Prairie View A&M*

09/06 – at California

09/13 – Lamar

09/20 – OFF

09/27 – at Mississippi Valley State*

10/04 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

10/11 – at Grambling State*

10/18 – Virginia-Lynchburg

10/25 – OFF

11/01 – Alcorn State*

11/08 – at Alabama State*

11/15 – at Southern*

11/22 – Alabama A&M*

* SWAC contest.

Texas Southern finished the 2024 season 5-6 overall and 4-4 in SWAC play. It was the first season for the Tigers under head coach Cris Dishman, who came to TSU after serving as the defensive coordinator of the XFL’s Vegas Vipers in 2023.