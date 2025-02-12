Texas Longhorns revise 2025 football schedule

The Texas Longhorns have revised their 2025 football schedule, which affects their home game against Sam Houston and one of their open dates. Texas Athletics Director Chris Del Conte confirmed the move is his weekly newsletter Tuesday.

Texas was previously scheduled to have an open date on Saturday, Sept. 20 before hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats on Saturday, Sept. 27 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

However, the Longhorns will now host the Bearkats in Austin one week earlier on Saturday, Sept. 20. That also means that Texas’ first open date of the season has been shifted to Sept. 27. No other games on the 2025 Texas football schedule were affected by the Sam Houston game change.

If the Sam Houston-Texas game had not been moved, the Bearkats would have had consecutive open dates on Sept. 13 and Sept. 20 following their Sept. 6 contest at Hawai’i.

Texas is scheduled to open the season on Saturday, Aug. 30 on the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Longhorns open their home slate against the San Jose State Spartans on Sept. 6 before welcoming the UTEP Miners the following week on Sept. 13.

With SEC play for Texas set to begin on Oct. 4 at Florida, the Longhorns will now have an open date preceding that contest. Texas will also visit Kentucky, Mississippi State, and Georgia this fall, and will also face Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

SEC opponents slated to visit Austin in 2025 include Vanderbilt, Arkansas, and Texas A&M.

Below is Texas’ complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Texas Football Schedule

08/30 – at Ohio State

09/06 – San Jose State

09/13 – UTEP

09/20 – Sam Houston

09/27 – OFF

10/04 – at Florida*

10/11 – vs. Oklahoma* (Dallas)

10/18 – at Kentucky*

10/25 – at Mississippi State*

11/01 – Vanderbilt*

11/08 – OFF

11/15 – at Georgia*

11/22 – Arkansas*

11/29 – Texas A&M*

* SEC contest.