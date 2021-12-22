Texas A&M withdraws from 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl due to COVID issues

The Texas A&M Aggies will not participate in the 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl due to COVID-19 related issues, the school announced Wednesday.

“It is unfortunate, but we just don’t have enough scholarship players available to field a team,” Aggie head football coach Jimbo Fisher said.

“It is heartbreaking for our players, coaches, staff and fans that we are not able to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Post-season football is the pinnacle of the season and when the opportunity is lost, it hurts on many levels. As we have learned in the last 21 months of this health challenge, the well-being and safety of our student-athletes is paramount. Our players poured their heart and soul into this season and we appreciate their dedication as Aggies. Aggie football is on track for long-term success and we know that the best is yet to come.”

No decision has been made on the possibility of another opponent for Wake Forest in the game. Yahoo’s Pete Thamel reported Wednesday that the option of getting a team that has already participated in a bowl game to battle the Demon Deacons is one of the possibilities being discussed.

For its part, Wake reported Wednesday that it is exploring all options.

“While we are disappointed that we do not have the opportunity to play a talented Texas A&M football team next week in Jacksonville, our student-athletes and staff are still extremely excited and want to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl next week,” Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson said. “From the Atlantic Division Championship to winning 10 games for the second time in program history with a program-record 15 student-athletes earning All-ACC honors, our student-athletes and staff achieved our team goal of going from ‘Good to Great.’ The hard work and dedication of our players and staff all season long elevated our brand of Wake Forest University and I am extremely proud of all we accomplished on and off the field during the fall semester. Our student-athletes, specifically our seniors, deserve this last opportunity to compete as a team for the chance to win a championship.”

