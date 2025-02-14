Texas A&M adds Missouri State to 2026 football schedule

The Texas A&M Aggies have added the Missouri State Bears to their 2026 football schedule, it was announced Friday.

Texas A&M will host Missouri State at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. The Aggies will pay the Bears a $1.2 million guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract obtained from Missouri State University via a state open records request.

Texas A&M and Missouri State have never squared off on the gridiron in their history.

Missouri State University, located in Springfield, Mo., is currently a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Bears are moving up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and will begin play in Conference USA this fall.

Texas A&M now has three scheduled non-conference opponents for the 2026 season. After opening the season against Missouri State, the Aggies are slated to host the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sept. 12 and will host the Tarleton State Texans later in the season on Nov. 21.

Should the SEC opt to move to a nine-game conference schedule in 2026, then Texas A&M’s non-conference slate would be complete.

Missouri State has now announced three of its four non-conference opponents for its second season as a member of Conference USA. The Bears are also slated to host the Marshall Thundering Herd on Sept. 19 and will visit the SMU Mustangs the following week on Sept. 19.

With the addition of Texas A&M, Missouri State now has nine total future games scheduled against power opponents. The Bears will face USC and SMU in 2025, Texas A&M and SMU in 2026, Auburn and Cincinnati in 2027, and Missouri and Texas Tech in 2029, and Missouri again in 2033.

