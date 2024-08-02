Texas adds New Mexico State to 2027 football schedule

The Texas Longhorns have added the New Mexico State Aggies to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game agreement with New Mexico State University was obtained from the University of Texas at Austin via a state public records request.

Texas will host New Mexico State at Darrel K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027, which will be the season-opener for both schools. The Longhorns will pay the Aggies a $1.6 million guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

Texas and New Mexico State first met on the gridiron in 1996 and have played five contests overall. In their most recent matchup during the 2013 season, the Longhorns defeated the Aggies, 56-7, to extend their advantage in the overall series to 5-0.

Texas officially became a member of the SEC on July 1, 2024 after competing in the Big 12 since 1996. The Longhorns play their first SEC matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at home on Saturday, Sept. 28.

After opening the 2027 season against New Mexico State, Texas is scheduled to play two more non-conference games at home. The Longhorns will host the Michigan Wolverines on Sept. 11 and the UTEP Miners on Sept. 18.

New Mexico State recently completed its first season as a member of Conference USA following five seasons as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent. The Aggies finished the 2023 season 10-5 overall and 7-1 in Conference USA action.

Other non-conference opponents scheduled for New Mexico State in 2027 include the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at home on Sept. 11 in addition to road tilts against the New Mexico Lobos and Northern Illinois Huskies.

Football Schedules