Tennessee Tech sets kickoff times for home football games in 2025

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles have announced kickoff times for their home football games in 2025, which includes seven contests at Tucker Stadium in Cookeville, Tenn.

All seven home games this season will kickoff in the early afternoon due to ongoing construction to the west grandstand at Tucker Stadium, which required the lights to be removed for the duration of the project.

The first six games of Tennessee Tech’s home schedule will each kickoff at 2:30pm ET / 1:30pm CT, beginning on Saturday, Aug. 30 against the Cumberland Phoenix of the NAIA. Two more non-conference opponents follow, with the Chattanooga Mocs visiting on Sept. 6 and the Davidson Wildcats on Sept. 13.

Tennessee Tech then welcomes OVC-Big South Association foes Western Illinois on Oct. 4, Southeast Missouri on Oct. 25, and Gardner-Webb on Nov. 1, all 2:30pm ET kicks as previously mentioned.

UT Martin will be Tennessee Tech’s final home opponent of the season on Nov. 22, and the game is slated for a 1:00pm ET / noon CT kickoff.

All seven of Tennessee Tech’s home games this season will be streamed live via ESPN+.

2025 Tennessee Tech Home Football Schedule

* All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 30

vs. Cumberland – 2:30pm

Saturday, Sept. 6

vs. Chattanooga – 2:30pm

Saturday, Sept. 13

vs. Davidson – 2:30pm

Saturday, Oct. 4

vs. Western Illinois – 2:30pm

Saturday, Oct. 25

vs. Southeast Missouri – 2:30pm

Saturday, Nov. 1

vs. Gardner-Webb – 2:30pm

Saturday, Nov. 22

vs. UT Martin – 1:00pm

