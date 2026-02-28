Tennessee Tech sets 2027, 2028 non-conference football schedules

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles have released their 2027 and 2028 non-conference football schedules, according to an official announcement Saturday.

Tennessee Tech begins playing its first season in the Southern Conference (SoCon) this fall. The Golden Eagles will play a nine-game SoCon schedule with three non-conference opponents per season.

The 2027 season opens on Thursday, August 26 when Tech welcomes Morehead State back to Tucker Stadium in Cookeville, Tenn., renewing a long‑running regional matchup to kick off the year. Two weeks later, the Golden Eagles face Eastern Illinois at home on September 11 in another familiar pairing.

Tech’s non‑conference road test arrives one week later, as the Golden Eagles travel west to face Montana State on September 18, marking a significant early‑season challenge against the 2025 FCS national champion.

In 2028, Tennessee Tech again begins its season at home, hosting Morehead State on Thursday, August 24. The Golden Eagles then welcome Montana State to Cookeville for the return leg of the two‑year series on September 9.

Tennessee Tech closes its 2028 non‑conference schedule on September 23 with a trip to Eastern Kentucky, adding another meaningful road test to the early‑season stretch.

Below is a look at Tennessee Tech’s non-conference schedules for the 2027 and 2028 seasons:

2027

08/26 – Morehead State

09/09 – Morehead State

09/18 – at Montana State

2028

08/24 – Morehead State

09/09 – Montana State

09/23 – at Eastern Kentucky

