Tennessee Tech, Samford schedule four-game football series beginning in 2026

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and the Samford Bulldogs have scheduled a four-game, home-and-home football series beginning in 2026, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Samford University was obtained from Tennessee Tech University via a state public records request.

In the first game of the series, Tennessee Tech will host Samford at Tucker Stadium in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. The series will shift to Samford’s Seibert Stadium in Homewood, Ala., the following season on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2027.

The Golden Eagles will host the Bulldogs in Cookeville for the third contest of the series on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2028 before the four-game series concludes in Homewood on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2029.

Tennessee Tech, a member of the Big South-OVC Association, and Samford, a member of the Southern Conference (SoCon), have met a total of 25 times in a series that dates back to 1934. The Bulldogs defeated the Golden Eagles 33-28 in their most recent contest in 2022 in Cookeville. It was their second consecutive win in the series and they currently hold a 14-11 advantage over Tennessee Tech.

Last week, we reported that Tennessee Tech will play a four-game, home-and-home series with the Chattanooga Mocs. Tennessee Tech will host Chattanooga in 2025 and 2027 and will face the Mocs in Chattanooga in 2026 and 2028.

We also reported on July 29 that Tennessee Tech will travel to take on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders next season. The game is set for Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 and the Golden Eagles will receive a $300,000 guarantee for the contest.

