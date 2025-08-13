Tennessee Tech to join Southern Conference in 2026

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will join the Southern Conference (SoCon) in 2026, the school announced Wednesday.

Tennessee Tech will officially join the Southern Conference in 14 of 15 sports on July 1, 2026. The Golden Eagles’ beach volleyball team does not compete in a conference.

“This historic move changes the trajectory of our athletic aspirations and makes a statement to our campus and our community that Tech sports will be a part of a vibrant conference with new geographic rivalries,” said Tennessee Tech Director of Athletics Casey Fox. “Our student-athletes and coaches will benefit from the reputation and competition the SoCon offers.”

Tennessee Tech has been a member of the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) since 1949. Since the 2021 season, the Golden Eagles have played in the OVC-Big South Football Association, which is a partnership between the two leagues.

“Tennessee Tech’s addition reaffirms that ‘It’s All Here’ in the Southern Conference — the premier FCS athletics experience in the South,” said Southern Conference Commissioner Dr. Michael Cross. “Tech strengthens our geographic footprint, reinforces our Southern identity, and enters at a time of tremendous regional growth. This move builds rivalries, solves scheduling challenges, maximizes budgets, and enhances the student-athlete experience with competitive play and reasonable travel. Tech’s leadership shares the SoCon’s collaborative, forward-thinking vision, and their ongoing facility investments show a commitment to thriving in a changing athletics landscape. With Tennessee Tech, the SoCon delivers on its promise: championship-level FCS competition, academic excellence, and an unmatched student-athlete experience.

With the addition of Tennessee Tech, the Southern Conference will expand to 11 teams in 2026 (10 football-playing members). The Golden Eagles football team will join existing members Chattanooga, ETSU, Furman, Mercer, Samford, The Citadel, VMI, Western Carolina, and Wofford.

“Tennessee Tech Athletics brings championship-caliber strength to the SoCon,” added Southern Conference Commissioner Michael Cross. “Their recent success speaks for itself — a 2024 football championship and a preseason Top 25 ranking this year, a women’s basketball program ranked 22nd all-time in Division I wins and consistent NCAA Tournament appearances across multiple sports. With an 88 percent graduation success rate and strong APR scores, Tech proves that winning and academic achievement go hand-in-hand — the Southern Conference standard.”

As member of the SoCon, Tennessee Tech will compete more often with rivals Chattanooga and ETSU. In-state schools it will leave behind in the OVC-Big South include Tennessee State and UT Martin.

“Geographically, the states with SoCon teams fit the footprint of our students and alumni, so our move makes sense in those terms,” said Tech President Phil Oldham. “Beyond that, our students and fans will have a chance to be a part of new rivalries and traditions that can create lifetime memories.”

