Tennessee Tech to join Southern Conference in 2026

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will join the Southern Conference (SoCon) in 2026, the school announced Wednesday.
Tennessee Tech will officially join the Southern Conference in 14 of 15 sports on July 1, 2026. The Golden Eagles’ beach volleyball team does not compete in a conference.
“This historic move changes the trajectory of our athletic aspirations and makes a statement to our campus and our community that Tech sports will be a part of a vibrant conference with new geographic rivalries,” said Tennessee Tech Director of Athletics Casey Fox. “Our student-athletes and coaches will benefit from the reputation and competition the SoCon offers.”
Tennessee Tech has been a member of the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) since 1949. Since the 2021 season, the Golden Eagles have played in the OVC-Big South Football Association, which is a partnership between the two leagues.
“Tennessee Tech’s addition reaffirms that ‘It’s All Here’ in the Southern Conference — the premier FCS athletics experience in the South,” said Southern Conference Commissioner Dr. Michael Cross. “Tech strengthens our geographic footprint, reinforces our Southern identity, and enters at a time of tremendous regional growth. This move builds rivalries, solves scheduling challenges, maximizes budgets, and enhances the student-athlete experience with competitive play and reasonable travel. Tech’s leadership shares the SoCon’s collaborative, forward-thinking vision, and their ongoing facility investments show a commitment to thriving in a changing athletics landscape. With Tennessee Tech, the SoCon delivers on its promise: championship-level FCS competition, academic excellence, and an unmatched student-athlete experience.
With the addition of Tennessee Tech, the Southern Conference will expand to 11 teams in 2026 (10 football-playing members). The Golden Eagles football team will join existing members Chattanooga, ETSU, Furman, Mercer, Samford, The Citadel, VMI, Western Carolina, and Wofford.
“Tennessee Tech Athletics brings championship-caliber strength to the SoCon,” added Southern Conference Commissioner Michael Cross. “Their recent success speaks for itself — a 2024 football championship and a preseason Top 25 ranking this year, a women’s basketball program ranked 22nd all-time in Division I wins and consistent NCAA Tournament appearances across multiple sports. With an 88 percent graduation success rate and strong APR scores, Tech proves that winning and academic achievement go hand-in-hand — the Southern Conference standard.”
As member of the SoCon, Tennessee Tech will compete more often with rivals Chattanooga and ETSU. In-state schools it will leave behind in the OVC-Big South include Tennessee State and UT Martin.
“Geographically, the states with SoCon teams fit the footprint of our students and alumni, so our move makes sense in those terms,” said Tech President Phil Oldham. “Beyond that, our students and fans will have a chance to be a part of new rivalries and traditions that can create lifetime memories.”
With the FCS going to 12 games permanently next year, I wonder if the SoCon will join many other FCS leagues and go to 9 conference games as that would allow for a full round robin.
SoCon should, that 4 home/5 away is just a temporary, every other year hurdle.
All those former conference members the SoCon brags about all the time, Duke, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, they know who all I’m talking about. Wow, what must all those ghosts be thinking about this move.
All that aside, following suit with the CAA and adding yet another weak team will not help.
Tenn tech isn’t that weak. I think this move is mostly to get an even number for football. Also, I wonder if UNC-Greensboro (the only non-football member in the SoCon) will leave, perhaps for the 7-team A-Sun which needs more members?
Evan if Tennessee Tech were in the Big Sky or Missouri Valley, they wouldn’t win more than 2 games out of 12. oh fer in conference play. WEAK!
The OVC has seen a lot of members leave in recent years: Belmont, Murray St, EKU, Jacksonville St, and Austin Peay.
However, they always rebound. They’ll have 10 members in 2026, I think they’ll be fine.
Charleston Southern and Gardner- Webb would have made better additions especially as part of a swap where UTC and ETSU move to the OVC, allowing that conference to resume playing football under its own name and in the process ending the Big South as a football brand.
We are happy with Charleston Southern & Gardner-Webb being in Big South-OVC conference.
Please leave us alone we do not want any ideas Z-man.
We are happy with Eastern Tennessee State & Chattanooga being in SoCon conference.
Please leave us alone we do not want any ideas Z-Man.
Gee, I wonder who the poster is that doesn’t think Z-Man should have an opinion?
Not only that, this poster thinks they speak for the Big South and OVC conference.
Hmmmm…
@Big South-OVC and @SoCon, nice try with alt accounts Dan Rakow
Actually we look forward to scheduling partnership arranged between the SoCon and the OVC-BS called the Big Southern Challenge, where every year each school will play a different member of the other conference for their 10th game. With the expansion to 12 games permanently, this allows for one FBS game, nine conference games, one game for the Big Southern Challenge, and one other local or regional rival.
Joseph Rodriguez I am getting the attention to Z-Man to help him understand whether he likes it or not.
Nice, Austin Peay should be next
Oh yay, lets go peay in the SoCon!
That will complete the collapse.